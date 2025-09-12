Gov. Kemp Appoints Omar Ali to Board of Governors of the George L. Smith II Georgia World Congress Center Authority

Omar Ali

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Governor Brian P. Kemp has appointed Omar Ali to the Board of Governors of the George L. Smith II Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA). Ali’s initial term runs through July 1, 2026, succeeding The Honorable R. Stan Conway, who resigned. Under state law, GWCCA board members serve four-year terms and may be reappointed by the Governor, making Mr. Ali eligible for an additional four-year term after July 1, 2026.GWCCA: A State Steward of World-Class VenuesThe GWCCA stewards one of the nation’s premier conventions, sports, and entertainment campuses—including Mercedes-Benz Stadium (state-owned through GWCCA), Centennial Olympic Park, and the Signia by Hilton Atlanta (GWCCA-owned). The Authority also leases the land beneath the College Football Hall of Fame to the nonprofit operator.About Omar AliAli is a seasoned executive, entrepreneur, and community-focused developer with two decades of federal construction and international project experience. He serves as President of International and Domestic Affairs and an owner at Steel Fabrication Exponents and AIM Steel International Corporation, where he has worked closely with state and municipal leaders on construction regulations and on advancing diversity and inclusion for socially and economically disadvantaged businesses.His career includes leadership on U.S. Department of State projects and other federal clients, with notable work supporting American Embassy facilities in Israel, London, Frankfurt, Haiti, China, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Swaziland, and additional sites. He has held appointed and advisory roles including the Georgia State Board of General and Residential Construction, the Steel Institute of Development and Growth, and Unity Bank of Georgia.Beyond federal work, Ali leads Ali Development LLC, a firm focused on community-centered real estate and neighborhood revitalization—reflecting his decision to bring resources “back home” to Georgia after extensive international experience.“I’m honored to serve the people of Georgia on the GWCCA Board,” said Omar Ali. “Georgia’s convention, sports, and entertainment assets are economic engines for families and small businesses across our state. I look forward to working with my fellow board members to steward these facilities, expand opportunity for Georgia companies—including diverse suppliers—and elevate the visitor experience for millions each year.”Appointment Details• Appointee: Omar Ali• Body: Board of Governors, George L. Smith II Georgia World Congress Center Authority• Term End: July 1, 2026• Predecessor: The Honorable R. Stan Conway (resigned)

