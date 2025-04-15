Artemis Factor Leads AI Round Table at Top Pharma & Biotech Conference: Where Strategy Meets Impact

We’re excited to create a space where project leaders can not only share insights but also walk away with real tools for elevating their impact.” — Katrina High

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artemis Factor , a premier management consulting firm in the pharmaceutical/ biotech, healthcare, and life sciences sectors, is proud to announce it will lead a sponsored AI-Focused Round Table at the 24th American Pharma and Biotech Project, Program, and Portfolio Management Conference in Philadelphia, PA.Bringing together project management professionals, thought leaders, and industry experts, this dynamic event fosters meaningful dialogue in an intimate, collaborative setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to share best practices, spark new ideas, and build valuable connections that drive innovation in pharma and biotech project and portfolio management.Artemis Factor Partner Katrina High will join seasoned pharma project executive and Artemis Factor Director Melissa Perry in the AI-Focused Round Table titled: “Elevate for Impact: Delegate the Rest: Why AI Ain’t the Threat — It’s the Teammate You Didn’t Know You Needed.This interactive roundtable will explore how project managers can leverage AI to delegate the busywork and elevate human insight. Attendees will discover how to cultivate a co-pilot culture, learn from real-life use cases, and gain the leadership mindset needed to thrive confidently in the age of AI.“We’re excited to create a space where project leaders can not only share insights but also walk away with real tools for elevating their impact,” says Katrina High. “In a field as regulated yet innovative and fast-paced as pharma and biotech, collaboration and clarity are more important than ever as we adopt and adapt to AI.”The Round Table will be held during the 24th American Pharma and Biotech Project, Program, and Portfolio Management Conference on April 16th at Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square, 1800 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103, United States. It will be preceded by an Artemis-sponsored cocktail reception on April 15th, featuring three signature themed cocktails, refreshments, actionable conversations, and an opportunity to engage with some of the industry’s most influential voices.About Artemis FactorArtemis Factor is built for the pace and complexity of pharma and life sciences. We operate as embedded partners—rolling up our sleeves to help teams execute strategy, manage change, and deliver innovation that matters.Don’t miss your chance to connect, learn, and lead with impact.For more information about Artemis Factor, visit [ www.artemisfactor.com

