Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Certified Probate and Trust Specialist for High-Value Probate & Trust Property Sales

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., a California Realtor, former probate attorney, and Certified Probate & Trust Specialist, today announced the launch of Beverly Hills Probate Real Estate, a dedicated division focused exclusively on probate, trust, and court-supervised property sales in Beverly Hills and the Greater Los Angeles market.The new division serves the growing demand for specialized fiduciary real estate services as luxury estates increasingly move through the probate and trust administration process. Hernandez’s dual background as a lawyer and real estate professional positions him as one of the few specialists in the region equipped to handle the legal, procedural, and high-value marketing requirements unique to these transactions.Luxury Probate & Trust Real Estate Requires Specialized Expertise“Probate and trust property sales in Beverly Hills involve legal complexities that most agents simply aren’t trained to manage,” said Hernandez. “Executors and trustees must meet strict fiduciary duties, court deadlines, statutory notice requirements, and high-value market expectations—all at the same time. My role is to bridge the legal and real estate sides so families and fiduciaries have a seamless, compliant, and profitable experience.”The division provides full-service representation for:Court-confirmed probate salesTrust property salesEstates with multiple beneficiariesCourt-mandated overbid auctions under the California 10311 RuleProbate referee valuations and pre-sale preparationLuxury estate marketing and global exposure through Keller Williams Beverly HillsServing Executors, Trustees, Attorneys & Wealth ProfessionalsBeverly Hills Probate Real Estate is designed to support:Executors and administratorsSuccessor trusteesProbate and estate planning law firmsProfessional fiduciariesFamily offices and wealth advisorsCPAs and financial plannersHigh-net-worth families managing estate transitions“As a former probate lawyer, I understand exactly what fiduciaries need to protect the estate and remain compliant,” Hernandez added. “This division fills a critical need for true probate-specialized real estate representation.”About Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.Alejandro R. Hernandez is a former probate attorney, Realtor, and Certified Probate & Trust Specialist serving Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and Manhattan. With more than two decades of combined legal and real-estate experience, he provides high-level support for luxury estate sales, trust administration, fiduciary compliance, and high-net-worth real estate strategy. Hernandez leads ARH Real Estate Group LLC and ARH Global Advisors LLC, and is affiliated with Keller Williams Beverly Hills.Media ContactAlejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.Certified Probate & Trust SpecialistKeller Williams Beverly Hills📞 310-598-6462🌐 BeverlyHillsProbateRealtor.com arhrealestategroup.com

