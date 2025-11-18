RARE DISNEY ANIMATION TREASURES TO GO UNDER THE HAMMER AT PROPSTORE’S ENTERTAINMENT MEMORABILIA AUCTION

CINDERELLA (1950) Cinderella at the Palace Window – Original Concept Painting by Mary Blair est. $19,800 – $39,600 The MONSTERS, INC. (2001) hand-drawn beat board signed by Jorgen Klubien (est. $1,320 – $2,640)

Animation has always been one of the most imaginative corners of filmmaking, and this collection shows just how much artistry goes into bringing these worlds to life. ” — Russell Singler, Propstore’s Animation Art Expert

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Cinderella’s first sketch to Maleficent’s final flourish, Propstore is offering Disney fans a rare glimpse behind the scenes—along with the chance to own a piece of animation history—in its winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. Running from December 5–7, 2025, the sale features more than 1,300 rare lots, including a dedicated Animation Day on Sunday, December 7, that traces the journey from an artist’s first idea to the final painted frame.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:What this collection really shows is how hand-drawn animation comes together, step by step. Every Disney classic begins in the same place: early visual development. A standout example is CINDERELLA (1950) with Mary Blair’s Cinderella at the Palace Window concept painting (est. $19,800 – $39,600). Blair’s bold color styling shaped the entire look of the film, guiding everything that followed in the production pipeline.Once the tone and palette are set, animators move into early planning drawings that help establish the rhythm and emotional flow of a scene. The MONSTERS, INC. (2001) hand-drawn beat board signed by Jorgen Klubien (est. $1,320 – $2,640) illustrates how Pixar shaped the tone, timing, and narrative cadence before animation began. Beat boards like this guided how character action and storytelling would unfold.With those foundations in place, artists progress to more detailed story work. The auction includes rare materials from this stage, such as the FANTASIA (1940) Little Faun and Baby Pegasus storyboard art (est. $2,640 – $5,280). Storyboards refine movement, staging, and emotional beats, mapping out each moment long before the final animation is painted.Only after these layers of planning do the final hand-inked and hand-painted cels take shape. The auction features several exceptional examples of this craftsmanship, including the SLEEPING BEAUTY (1959) Framed Maleficent and Diablo Original Production Cel Setup with Production Background (est. $15,840 – $31,680). These finished cels were photographed over hand-painted backgrounds to create the images seen on screen.The three-day Live Auction will run from December 5–7, 2025 and will begin each day at 3:00 PM (GMT) / 7:00 AM (PST). The first day of the auction features in-room bidding open to the public at BAFTA, 195 Piccadilly, London on December 5th; subsequent days are online bidding only. Global online, absentee, and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.The final day is dedicated to “Animation Day,” starting with a run of entertainment memorabilia lots before shifting to over 300 pieces of Disney artwork, original cels, and animation material from films, cartoons, and TV series.Propstore is also hosting a special two-day public exhibition at The Cumberland Hotel, London, opening Tuesday, November 25, where fans and collectors will have the chance to see highlight lots up close before they go under the hammer. Find out more about the event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/propstore-live-auction-vip-exhibition-the-cumberland-hotel-london-tickets-1916868538399 Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/462 Top Animation Art lots to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:– CINDERELLA (1950) Cinderella at the Palace Window – Original Concept Painting by Mary Blair est. $19,800 – $39,600 (£15,000 - £30,000)– SLEEPING BEAUTY (1959) Framed Maleficent and Diablo Original Production Cel Setup with Production Background est. $15,840 – $31,680 (£12,000 - £24,000)– PINOCCHIO (1940) Pinocchio on Stage "I've got no strings" Original Production Cel on Hand-Painted Production Background est. $13,200 – $26,400 (£10,000 - £20,000)– THE JUNGLE BOOK (1967) Mowgli, Baloo and Shere Khan Original Production Cels on Hand-Painted Background est. $5,280 – $10,560 (£4,000 - £8,000)– FANTASIA (1940) The Sorceror's Apprentice - Original Production Cel on Courvoisier Background est. $5,280 – $10,560 (£4,000 - £8,000)– THE LITTLE MERMAID (1989) Hand-Painted “Poor Unfortunate Souls” Original Production Cel of Ursula est. $2,640 – $5,280 (£2,000 - £4,000)– FANTASIA (1940) Little Faun and Baby Pegasus Storyboard Art est. $2,640 – $5,280 (£2,000 - £4,000)– WINNIE THE POOH AND TIGGER TOO (1974) Winnie the Pooh Original Storyboard Drawing and Dialogue Tag est. $1,584 – $3,168 (£1,200 - £2,400)– MONSTERS, INC. (2001) Mike Wazowski, Randall and the CDA Guards Original Production Hand-Drawn Beat Board (Signed by Jorgen Klubien) est. $1,320 – $2,640 (£1,000 - £2,000)– CARS (2006) Filmore and Luigi Original Production Hand-Drawn Beat Board est. $1,056 – $2,112 (£800 - £1,600)– A BUG’S LIFE (1998) Heimlich, Slim and Francis Original Production Hand-Drawn Storyboard (Signed by Jorgen Klubien) est. $924 – $1,848 (£700 - £1,400)– THE LITTLE MERMAID (TV SERIES, 1992–1994) Ariel and Merfolk Original Production Cel est. $660 – $1,320 (£500 - £1,000)– ROBIN HOOD (1973) Little John Original Production Cel est. $462 – $924 (£350 - £700)Russell Singler, Propstore’s Animation Art Expert, commented on the collection: “Animation has always been one of the most imaginative corners of filmmaking, and this collection shows just how much artistry goes into bringing these worlds to life. From early hand-drawn concept work to final painted production cels, each piece offers a glimpse into the creative process behind some of the most beloved stories ever made. Propstore is excited to give collectors the chance to own a part of that legacy.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ya3yjosgcjkiljr3vusdx/AL3BPR7-xDITMwgKGT9EzT0?rlkey=o7wr4xthisybhk47p44bh4zc6&e=1&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 5,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore Twitter: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.