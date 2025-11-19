Spotter Global and Surveillance One Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Counter-UAS Strategies and Solutions

A graphic annoucing the partnership between Spotter Global and Surveillance One Spotter Global Logo Surveillance One logo

Spotter Global and Surveillance One partner to advance Counter-UAS defense and critical infrastructure protection via the STRATA platform.

STRATA brings together best-in-class technologies into a unified defense ecosystem. With Spotter Global, we will be able to offer clients more resilient protection against UAS and perimeter threats.” — David Wallace, CEO of Surveillance One

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spotter Global and Surveillance One are proud to announce a strategic partnership that brings together Spotter Global’s industry-leading radar and sensor technology with Surveillance One’s advanced systems integration under the STRATA™ platform —Scalable Tactical Reconnaissance and Airspace Tracking Architecture. This collaboration establishes a new benchmark for critical-infrastructure protection and comprehensive Aerial Cumulative Defense Strategy (CDS) solutions.“This partnership represents a significant step forward in how organizations detect, track, identify and respond to aerial and ground-based threats,” said Logan Harris, CEO, Spotter Global. “By integrating our radar and sensor technology with Surveillance One’s STRATA framework , we’re creating a force-multiplier for situational awareness and proactive defense.”“STRATA was designed to bring together best-in-class technologies into a unified defense ecosystem,” added David Wallace, CEO, Surveillance One. “Partnering with Spotter Global allows us to extend that mission - offering clients smarter, faster, and more resilient protection against emerging UAS and perimeter threats.About the PartnershipThrough this collaboration:Clients gain access to Spotter Global’s advanced radar and Remote Drone ID detection and tracking systems, fully integrated within Surveillance One’s STRATA™ architecture and supported by its certified design, engineering, and installation teams.The combined solution delivers faster, smarter, and more resilient detection capabilities, ensuring comprehensive coverage of aerial and UAS threats.Together, Spotter Global and Surveillance One are elevating proactive defense standards—helping organizations anticipate and counter evolving risks to critical assets, airspace, and infrastructure.About Spotter GlobalSpotter Global is a U.S.-based leader in compact, military-grade surveillance radar systems engineered for scalability across critical sectors including aviation, utilities, energy, and transportation. Its radar technology is trusted worldwide for enabling continuous, real-time threat detection and precision situational awareness.About Surveillance OneSurveillance One, through its STRATA™ (Scalable Tactical Reconnaissance and Airspace Tracking Architecture) framework, delivers full-spectrum security integration services nationwide. STRATA combines advanced engineering, tactical sensor fusion, and multi-domain tracking methodologies to support complex defense and critical-infrastructure environments.This partnership merges deep technical expertise and operational experience to deliver exceptional value, innovation, and protection for organizations across the nation.To our partners and clients: stay tuned for upcoming deployments, demonstrations, and continued innovation—we’re just getting started.

