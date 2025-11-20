Grant-Eligible Mobile Surveillance Kit (MSK) Released at ISC East to Support $500 Million Anti-Drone Program

The MSK with a PTZ Camera, RDID, and Starlink antenna Diagram of MSK Coverage Spotter Global Logo

"Law enforcement agencies don't just need more data; they need clarity. The MSK allows agencies to secure a perimeter and identify airspace threats without requiring permanent infrastructure.” — Logan Harris, President and CEO at Spotter Global

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the White House Task Force’s announcement of the $500 million C-UAS Grant Program Spotter Global has introduced the Mobile Surveillance Kit (MSK). This tactical, rapid-deployment solution is engineered to provide law enforcement agencies with compliant, high-fidelity airspace awareness and ground perimeter security for the 2026 World Cup and beyond.Unlike static infrastructure, the MSK is designed for the dynamic nature of large-scale public safety operations. It offers a portable, self-contained "force multiplier" that allows state and local agencies to detect, track, and classify uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and ground threats over wide areas, delivering actionable intelligence to Command and Control (C2) centers.To bridge the gap between detection and response while federal authorities hold specific mitigation authorities, state and local law enforcement require precise data to locate drone operators and secure perimeters. The MSK fills this critical intelligence gap.The system integrates Spotter Global’s combat-proven ground surveillance radar, RDID ™ wide-area drone detection, and high-performance optical sensors into a single, ruggedized platform.Pilot Location Tracking: The MSK assists officers in locating the ground operator of unauthorized drones, enabling law enforcement to intervene legally and effectively.Reduced Cognitive Load: Advanced AI-driven filtering significantly reduces false positives caused by environmental factors, ensuring that dispatchers and field units respond only to verified threats.Interagency Operability: Designed to feed data into standard security platforms, the MSK ensures that local police, federal partners, and emergency services share a common operating picture.Operational Versatility for Critical Infrastructure: The MSK is built for "lift-and-shift" operations, capable of being deployed on rooftops, truck beds, or remote perimeters in under 15 minutes.Resilient Connectivity: Featuring multi-path connectivity options (including satellite integration capabilities), the system maintains data streams even in congested network environments common at major sporting events.All-Weather Reliability: Field-tested to maintain detection range (approx. 700 acres for air, 2km for ground) through fog, precipitation, and darkness."Law enforcement agencies don't just need more data; they need clarity," says Logan Harris, President and CEO at Spotter Global. "We designed the MSK to be a compliant, evidentiary-grade tool that allows agencies to secure a perimeter and identify airspace threats without requiring permanent infrastructure. It is built to fit the specific procurement and operational needs of the upcoming World Cup grant cycle."Availability: The Mobile Surveillance Kit (MSK) will be available for procurement and training integration beginning Q1 2026, allowing agencies ample time for policy development and field exercises prior to the 2026 World Cup kickoff.

