Spotter Global and Mobile Pro Systems Announce Best-In-Class, Mobile Radar Trailers

Critical infrastructure sites around the world will have access to radar-inclusive trailer security solutions to prevent criminal and terrorist intrusions.

The combination of Mobile Pro’s various physical platforms armed with Spotter Global radar and solutions will help protect our customer’s most critical sites” — Sam Rosen, CEO of Mobile Pro Systems

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spotter Global and Mobile Pro Systems are pleased to announce that they have begun a partnership to provide customers with a combination of remotely-monitored mobile trailers equipped with wide area coverage radar (100 m to 1500 m range for detecting on-foot intruders). These new combined security solutions will allow customers to cover greater volumes of area with less equipment, less downtime, and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).This new partnership will bring premium-grade, fast-deployment, temporary security solutions to locations that urgently need them. The main use of these trailers will be to protect critical infrastructure sites from criminal and terrorist intrusions.Spotter Global’s industry-leading innovations in compact surveillance radar and drone detection will enhance the threat-detection capabilities of Mobile Pro Systems’ uniquely portable security trailer systems. Features that will make these trailers a significant upgrade to the industry’s current offerings include:• The combination of high-quality, made-in-the-USA trailers and compact surveillance radars• Long term reliability and performance over wide temperature ranges• Dedicated service personnel teams• Real-time health monitoring MPStatus software for alerting management of potential power failures or system issues NetworkedIO 6.0, a C2 (command and control) software that combines Radar AI & Video AI for automatic camera cueing, target classification, alert zone alarming, and automated deterrence response• Enterprise systems health and alarm monitoring which will ensure continuous, uninterrupted radar and camera performanceSpotter Global and Mobile Pro Systems share many of the same security technology integration partners, which makes their offering uniquely compatible. Both companies’ solutions support remote monitoring and do an excellent job of reducing false and nuisance alerts.“This is an exciting partnership that I see bringing a high value solution to critical infrastructure security managers where they can deploy security monitoring solutions in just a few hours that can cover hundreds of acres of space that will operate reliably 24/7 through rain, snow, fog and night,” says Logan Harris, CEO and President of Spotter Global.“This new partnership speaks to our continued commitment to bring best-in-class technology and solutions to our customers. The combination of Mobile Pro’s various physical platforms armed with Spotter Global radar and solutions will help protect our customer’s most critical sites, “ says Sam Rosen, CEO of Mobile Pro Systems.Spotter Global has been providing lightweight perimeter security radar solutions to militaries and critical infrastructure sites since 2009. Spotter Global’s most recent innovations include software that combines radar and video AI, the longest range CE-certified radar with active PoE (Power over Ethernet) in the world, and RDID 2.0 which tracks 80+% of drone airspace intrusions and detects drone pilot locations.Mobile Pro Systems designs and manufactures creative mobile surveillance systems for real-time monitoring in nearly any environment. All Mobile Pro Systems solutions are custom-built, one of a kind, completely agnostic, and prioritize reliable, rapid deployment so that customers can have the solutions they need when and where they need them.

