NewVue Debuts Next Evolution of Radiologist Cockpit, Redefining Workflow Orchestration Ahead of RSNA 2025

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewVue, the radiology workflow company modernizing imaging operations without rip and replace, today announced the next evolution of its Radiologist Cockpit, a unified desktop that brings together the worklist, clinical context, AI insights and reporting tools around the PACS viewers radiologists already trust.Built by the team that first pioneered workflow orchestration at PeerVue, the Cockpit now redefines orchestration as delivering the right study, the right context and the right tools in a single modern radiologist desktop. The Cockpit will be demonstrated live at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting in Chicago.For most practices, the PACS viewer is surrounded by a loosely integrated web of separate applications. Radiologists interrogate multiple disjointed applications for worklists, reporting, communication, AI and clinical history, constantly diverting their eyes from the images to hunt for information and tools.Some vendors promise all in one platforms that bundle viewer, workflow and reporting into a single stack, but they require rip and replace of mature applications and deliver thinner functionality across all three, leaving organizations locked into a monolithic stack that will take years to reach the depth radiology depends on today.NewVue takes a different approach. The Radiologist Cockpit sits on top of the existing tech stack and redefines what workflow orchestration means. It is no longer only about getting the right study to the right radiologist. Orchestration now means the right study for the right person, with the right clinical data and the right tools, all presented together in one modern, cloud native desktop that works with any PACS.“For years, orchestration in radiology stopped at the worklist,” said Kyle Lawton, CEO and Co-Founder of NewVue. “If all you do is route cases, the radiologist still has to chase context and juggle applications. With the Cockpit, orchestration extends across the full reading experience, so the next case arrives with the story and the tools already in place.”Powered by NewVue’s EmpowerSuite platform, the Radiologist Cockpit is enabled by a single curated worklist for each radiologist that respects credentials, subspecialty, schedules, urgency, preferences, fairness and local policies. From there, the Cockpit assembles a view of the patient and the study so the next case arrives with the information and tools ready for the radiologist. Relevant prior radiology reports are summarized, longitudinal changes are highlighted, available EHR history is distilled into a concise clinical snapshot, and third party AI findings are surfaced alongside the case.Reading then flows from one case to the next without worklist hunting. Radiologists move through a coherent desktop where context, collaboration, quality workflows and next generation LLM enabled reporting all live alongside the existing viewer. For most organizations, that means a shift from multiple disjointed applications down to two: the PACS viewer and the NewVue Cockpit.“The industry has been promised a single stack that replaces everything, but that is not realistic for large and complex environments in any near term,” said Aaron McCaslin, CTO and Co-Founder of NewVue. “Our customers want modernization without upheaval. The Cockpit lets them keep the viewers and reporting systems their radiologists already like, while unifying how work is routed, how context is delivered and how reporting happens, all from a single desktop.”For radiology groups, teleradiology providers, IDNs and academic centers, the result is a practical path to a modern reading experience without a multi year replacement project. Sites can connect multiple PACS and reporting applications into one orchestration layer, present a unified Cockpit to radiologists wherever they read and add new hospitals, modalities and AI tools over time without re architecting the stack. Instead of feeling paralyzed by their current stack or pushed into a risky rip and replace project, they can modernize on top of what already works.Come experience what leading practices like LucidHealth, Zwanger-Pesiri, Precision Imaging and Baptist Health AL, already know at Booth 5554 at RSNA 2025. Demos can be pre-booked at www.newvue.ai/rsna About NewVueBased in Tampa, Florida, NewVue is a radiology workflow innovator building cloud native software that unifies how radiologists work. Its EmpowerSuite platform provides a Radiologist Cockpit that connects existing PACS, reporting applications, clinical applications and AI tools into one desktop, so radiologists can read, report and manage quality from a single place. The system automatically assigns the right case to the right radiologist, reducing rule complexity and IT overhead. Founded by the pioneers of PeerVue, NewVue brings two decades of workflow experience to the next generation of intelligent orchestration and radiologist reporting.Learn more at www.newvue.ai

