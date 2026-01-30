Memphis Divorce Professionals Join Divorce with Respect Week® 2026

Divorce With Respect Week™ will take place on March 1-8, 2026.

MEMPHIS , TN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance has once again signed on to participate in Divorce with Respect Weekin 2026! Members of the group will offer 30-minute free divorce consultations from March 1 – 8, 2026. These consultations offer an opportunity to learn about different options for how to go through the divorce process including how to keep their divorce out of the court system and in caring hands through the Collaborative Divorce process.The Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance is a collection of specially trained collaborative divorce lawyers committed to resolving family disputes through the non-adversarial process known as Collaborative Divorce. Members of the Memphis Divorce Alliance include attorneys, mediators, financial experts, divorce coaches, child specialists and mental health professionals. During Divorce with Respect Week, individuals or couples can talk with Memphis Collaborative professions about their divorce case for free.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce with Respect Weekand book a free consultation with a participating Memphis Collaborative Divorce professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

