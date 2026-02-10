Barbara Cole to Offer Free Consultations During Divorce with Respect Week®

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas family law attorney Barbara Cole will be participating in Divorce With Respect Weekfrom March 1 - 8, 2026. During that week, Cole will offer free divorce consultations as part of a national initiative to promote divorce in a way that allows couples to go through the divorce process with their dignity and respect intact.Divorce with Respect Week is an opportunity to learn more about divorce alternatives that keep couples out of court including the Collaborative Divorce process. Collaborative Divorce provides couples with the opportunity to focus on their values, family and future, during the divorce process in a comfortable space that reduces conflict. Collaborative Divorce provides a positive context that allows the divorcing couple to work together to reach a resolution that benefits everyone.Barbara Cole is a Collaborative Divorce attorney with offices in Plano and Kerrville. In her practice she emphasizes her cultural and familial background during her handling of her clients’ unique situations. Part of her goal is for the couple to have a healthy co-parenting relationship to benefit their children.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with Barbara Cole go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

