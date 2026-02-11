Zaneta Matthews to Offer Free Consultations During Divorce with Respect Week®

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Florida family law attorney Zaneta Matthews will be participating in Divorce With Respect Weekin 2026! Divorce With Respect Week is March 1 through 8; during that week, Zaneta Matthews will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations. This is an opportunity to learn more about alternatives to a courtroom divorce, including Collaborative Divorce.Collaborative Divorce is a non-adversarial process where each spouse retains a specially trained collaborative team of divorce professionals who provide unbiased support to both participants. Through a series of meetings, the team works with both spouses to help them reach a final resolution on all issues related to their family.Zaneta Matthews is an Orlando family law attorney driven by compassion, advocacy and creative problem-solving. She is a member of Central Florida Collaborative Divorce, the Florida Academy of Collaborative Professionals and the family law section of the Florida Bar Association.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with Zaneta Matthews visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

