The Collaborative Practice Institute of Michigan Joins Divorce with Respect Week®

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Collaborative Practice Institute of Michigan (CPIM) is participating in the national event Divorce with Respect Weekagain this year. From March 1-8, 2026, CPIM is joining with Collaborative professionals around the country in offering free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone needing more information about the divorce process and options for keeping a divorce out of court, including the Collaborative Divorce process.Collaborative Divorce is a process in which a team of divorce professionals support the divorcing couple as they resolve the legal, emotional and financial issues. Each party retains a Collaboratively trained attorney who works alongside neutral divorce coaches, financial professionals, or a child specialist. The parties and lawyers all sign a commitment to reach a settlement without going to court.During Divorce with Respect Week, individuals or couples can speak with Michigan divorce professionals, including attorneys, mental health professionals and financial specialists about their case for free. To schedule a free consultation, go to www.DivorceWithRespectWeek.com to find a participating member of The Collaborative Practice Institute of Michigan.CPIM is a collection of attorneys, mediators, mental health and financial professionals seeking to develop and promote the Collaborative Divorce process throughout Michigan through public education, training and support of professionals. Members of CPIM value Preserving Relationships, following high ethical standards, Building Collaborative Community, and Continuing Education to further develop more sophisticated techniques for problem resolution.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with a participating CPIM professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.