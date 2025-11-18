New scam: VA Benefits overpayment

Clever scammers are targeting Veterans, surviving spouses and family members who receive VA benefits. They pretend to be official VA representatives and use official communication channels to demand repayment for alleged benefits overpayments. Fraudulent letters, emails and texts often include fake VA letterheads and logos, making it difficult to distinguish genuine VA communications from scams.

Common tactics used by scammers

Fake VA letterheads and logos: Scammers often use fake VA letterheads, logos and even spoofed phone numbers to make their communication appear authentic.

Claims of overpayment: Scammers claim you have been overpaid on your VA benefits and now owe money back to VA.

Pressure tactics: Scammers may pressure you into making immediate payments directly to them instead of through official VA payment channels. Requests for payment via wire transfers, bitcoin, prepaid debit cards, money transfers or gift cards are often signs of a scam.

Requests for sensitive information: Scammers may ask for sensitive information, such as your VA login credentials, password or financial information.

If you receive a letter or any communication about a VA benefits overpayment, log into your official VA.gov account immediately to verify if you truly owe money. The VA website will provide clear information on whether you owe any money. If you find you do owe money, VA’s Debt Management Center (DMC) offers many repayment options.

How to protect yourself

Verify the authenticity of the letter: If you receive a letter or communication about a VA benefits overpayment, log into your official VA.gov account immediately to verify if you truly owe money.

Only use official VA channels: If you find you do owe VA money, resolve the debt directly using VA.gov or by calling VA’s Debt Management Center (DMC) at 1-800-827-0648.

Never share login information: VA will never ask for your login credentials or passwords.

Be cautious of unsolicited contact: Be wary of unsolicited emails or texts asking for personal details or directing you to external websites that are not part of VA.gov.

Do not pay upfront fees: If someone demands an upfront payment to help with your VA debt or claims, it’s a scam. VA offers free help with managing debts and claims. You can find a VA accredited representative to assist you at www.va.gov/get-help-from-accredited-representative/find-rep/.

Avoid clicking on unknown or suspicious messages: Be cautious if you receive an email or text asking for your personal information. Scammers often create fake links or attachments to trick you into downloading malware or malicious code to steal your data. Always review the sender’s information carefully and avoid clicking on links or attachments from unknown sources.

Never share sensitive information: Secure personally identifying information (PII) and financial information. Never share sensitive information, such as social security numbers, bank account details or credit card information when responding to unsolicited requests.

Being aware of common scam tactics and following recommended precautions can significantly reduce your risk of falling victim to fraud. Always verify information through VA.gov and treat any suspicious communication with caution. Protecting your personal information and promptly reporting any suspicious activity can help ensure your benefits and personal data remain protected. VA offers a wide range of tools and resources to combat fraud and protect Veterans’ benefits. To learn more, please visit VBA fraud prevention page. Stay safe and vigilant!

How to report VA overpayment scams

Contact VA: If you have been the target of a scam or suspect of fraudulent activity, contact VA immediately at 1-800-827-1000.

File a complaint: You can also report fraud to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Veterans who suspect they have experienced fraud can find out more and report to the appropriate agency online at VSAFE.gov or calling (833) 38V-SAFE.