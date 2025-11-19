Lionbridge Secures NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement for Over-the-Phone Interpretation Services
Enhancing accessibility and efficiency in public sector communication for over 380 languages
Publicly solicited and competitively negotiated through the State of New Mexico, Lionbridge’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement for over-the-phone interpretation is now available for public sector agencies across the United States to adopt at any time.
Under Lionbridge’s NASPO ValuePoint Contract, participating entities are supported by same-day onboarding, customized accounts for all end users, and access to over-the-phone interpretation in over 380 languages.
Supporting agencies with an initial contract term through 2027 and available extensions until 2030, Lionbridge’s NASPO ValuePoint contract offers a long-term solution for their interpretation service needs, streamlining the procurement process.
Key Features and Benefits of Lionbridge’s Over-the-Phone Interpretation Services:
- 24/7/365 Availability: Lionbridge services are accessible around the clock, ensuring that communication needs are met at any time.
- Comprehensive Language Support: Interpretation is available in over 380 languages, facilitating equitable communication across diverse communities.
- Rapid Connection Times: Average connection times are 10 seconds or less, ensuring prompt and efficient service.
- Customizable Solutions: Agencies can tailor call flow, reporting, invoicing, and more to suit specific requirements.
- Seamless Integrations: Compatible with major platforms such as Teams and Epic, enhancing usability and convenience.
"We are thrilled to partner with NASPO ValuePoint and extend our world-class interpretation services to public sector agencies across the nation," said Susan Gryder, VP of Over-the-Phone Interpretation at Lionbridge. "Backed by exceptional program management and over 35 years of government experience, this contract underscores our dedication to bridging language gaps in critical public services."
Agencies interested in leveraging Lionbridge’s interpretation services can benefit from same-day account transitions and onboarding, with options for customized invoicing and reporting at the agency or department level.
For more information on Lionbridge’s NASPO ValuePoint contract and to learn how your agency can start working with Lionbridge today, click here.
About Lionbridge
Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. Since our founding, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.
About NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint
About the National Association of State Procurement Officials ("NASPO"): NASPO® is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the chief procurement official of each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members achieve success as public procurement leaders through the promotion of best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. Learn more at www.naspo.org.
About NASPO ValuePoint: NASPO ValuePoint® is the cooperative purchasing division of NASPO, facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State Model™. NASPO ValuePoint aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US territories, their political subdivisions, and other eligible entities, spurring innovation and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers best-value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts-offering public entities outstanding pricing, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.
NASPO®, NASPO ValuePoint®, their logos, and Lead State Model™ are trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.
Andie Levine
Lionbridge
mediainquiries@lionbridge.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.