Lionbridge Games Unveils AI-Powered Localization Solution: Lionbridge Samurai™

New solution transforms game localization with human-centric approach  

"Samurai's human-at-the-core approach is a game-changer for game localization."
— Tugdual Delisle, Managing Director
WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionbridge Games, the premier video game globalization studio, has launched Lionbridge Samurai™, an innovative AI-driven game translation tool that features groundbreaking technology empowering human linguists to deliver high-quality, culturally relevant game localization.

To meet the demands of today’s global marketplace, effective game translation is critical to thrive in local markets. Lionbridge Samurai addresses this need by providing a comprehensive approach to game translation that can adapt to each game's specific style and content, while accommodating cultural nuances. The solution leverages an advanced Large Language Model (LLM) with human-at-the-core management, incorporating simplified LLM strategy fine-tuning to deliver human TEP (Translation, Editing, Proofreading) with faster turnaround times, and at a significantly reduced cost.

“Lionbridge Samurai offers unmatched game-specific customization, tailoring prompt architectures to each game’s unique challenges,” said Nicolas Underwood, Director, Games Product Management. “By positioning people at the core and using AI as an enhancement, Samurai achieves improved cost and speed of game localization while preserving the highest quality levels, setting a new standard.”

What sets Samurai apart is its exceptional level of customization tailored to individual IPs, combined with a collaborative workflow that places creative linguists at the heart of the process. This approach empowers linguists to shape the tone, style, and cultural nuance of each project, resulting in translations that feel authentic and immersive.

“Samurai’s human-at-the-core approach is a game-changer for game localization,” said Tugdual Delisle, Managing Director. “This model ensures that while AI provides unprecedented speed and efficiency, it acts as a collaborator that enhances, rather than replaces, the critical expertise of human translators.”

Lionbridge Games will attend Tokyo Game Show 2025 from September 25–28, 2025 at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Chiba City, Japan, and is available to demo Lionbridge Samurai on-site. To get in touch, or schedule a meeting, click here.

Find more information about Lionbridge Samurai here.

About Lionbridge Games
Lionbridge Games delivers the gaming experience you envision to any global audience. Our passionate global gamers help bring every aspect of your game to life, without compromise. Our services include narrative design, game localization, voiceover recording, subtitling, quality assurance testing, and player experience services. Learn more at https://games.lionbridge.com.

Lionbridge Games Unveils AI-Powered Localization Solution: Lionbridge Samurai™

