Commissioner Luke Farley Announces Complete Elimination of Elevator Inspection Backlog, Highlight of 1st Year in Office

Today, North Carolina Labor Commissioner Luke Farley announced that the Department of Labor has fully eliminated the state’s elevator inspection backlog—achieving a major public-safety milestone in less than one year.

Before Commissioner Farley took office, the backlog reached a peak of 20%—meaning as many as one in every five elevators were not inspected each year. Recognizing the risk this posed to public safety and the strain it placed on building owners and riders alike, Commissioner Farley directed the department to take immediate action.

Rather than accept the status quo, the Department conducted a top-to-bottom review of its internal operations, identified inefficiencies, and implemented targeted improvements to how inspections were scheduled, tracked, and completed. Through stronger management practices, better coordination, and a renewed focus on customer service and accountability, the department was able to dramatically increase inspection efficiency without adding new costs to taxpayers.

Additionally, Commissioner Farley worked with the General Assembly to pass the Make Elevators Great Again Act into law that ensured the department had the resources needed to support these internal reforms.

Now, for the first time in the history of the North Carolina Department of Labor, there are zero (0) elevators in the state that are overdue for inspection.

“When I took office nearly one in five elevators was overdue, and that was unacceptable. In less than a year, our team fixed what wasn’t working, improved internal processes, and delivered real results," said Commissioner Farley. "This accomplishment belongs to our inspectors and staff who showed what’s possible when government focuses on solving problems instead of making excuses.”

As of the end of December, 32,527 elevators across North Carolina were inspected within the past year—an increase of 5,088 inspections over the prior year—marking the highest level of compliance and operational efficiency in the department’s history.

The elimination of the backlog reflects a broader commitment by the Department of Labor to operate with greater responsiveness, efficiency, and professionalism—while keeping public safety at the forefront.

“Our work doesn’t stop here,” Farley added. “We are committed to maintaining this standard and ensuring inspections remain timely, thorough, and reliable for years to come.”

To learn more about the work of the Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau, visit www.labor.nc.gov.