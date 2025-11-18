Commissioner Miller Praises EPA, US Army Action on Waters of the United States

The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:

“For too long, DC regulators rolled out fuzzy rules that left folks unsure whether a puddle meant they needed a federal permit or not. That bureaucratic overreach has cost producers time and money. I’m proud to say that shortsightedness has ended under President Trump.

I have fought for this type of commonsense solution for years. It’s high time we clarify what constitutes navigable waters and connected wetlands and do it in a way that doesn’t penalize the folks who keep food on our nation’s tables.

I urge the public to give this proposal the close look it deserves during the public comment period, so the EPA can move fast to finalize it. America’s farmers and ranchers are looking for rules that safeguard American water while treating everyone fairly and preserve the freedom to keep American agriculture growing."

To read the EPA’s statement on WOTUS, click here.