MediaMint Introduces Mia, a Services-as-a-Software Solution to Transform Operations with Agentic AI

Company strengthens its pioneering position in Growth Services, blending human and Agentic AI to deliver scaled growth for enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaMint , a global leader in Agentic Growth Services, today unveiled Mia (MediaMint Intelligent Assistants platform), a Services-as-a-Software solution for publishers, adtech companies, and marketers.Mia is built on the deep domain expertise that MediaMint has developed over 15+ years of working with 200+ clients from the Media, Entertainment, Retail and Technology industries, supporting them across marketing, sales, and media operations.Mia synthesizes this expertise into purpose-built, persona-based AI Assistants that augment the human analyst, resulting in productivity gains of 40-70% in early pilots.“Our understanding of the domain and business workflows allows us to deploy Mia Assistants in as little as 3 to 4 weeks with minimal dependencies on the engineering teams,” said Rajeev Butani, Chairman and CEO of MediaMint. “Unlike traditional SaaS or AI point solutions, Mia is a Solutions + Services delivery model where we own the execution layer, the deployment and operational upkeep of the AI Assistants, and importantly, take accountability to deliver outcomes,” said Butani, elaborating on the emerging trend of Services-as-a-Software.AI Assistants on the Mia platform can tackle complex workflows, integrate with major adtech platforms, and support custom connectors and APIs. These AI Assistants support media planners, campaign traffickers & managers, yield/revenue optimization, and customer support teams with their daily operations, allowing them to do more with less. With ready-to-deploy AI Assistants at launch, Mia brings tailored solutions customized to client needs and requirements.Mia AI Assistants operate with enterprise-grade controls and governance, including role-based access, audit trails, and rollback safeguards, while maintaining human oversight. Beyond initial deployment, MediaMint provides continuous AgentOps: monitoring, maintaining, and updating these agents to promote ongoing compliance, security, and performance.“As a private equity firm that’s focused on operationally-oriented technology service businesses, we are watching with great interest the rise and promise of the agentic innovation cycle,” said Charles Phillips, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Recognize. “Media and technology companies are undergoing a sea change in how they drive revenue, and we’re aiming to position MediaMint ahead of this shift with a new delivery model that owns execution and confidently delivers measurable outcomes. We believe Mia represents the future of scalable, accountable growth operations.”AvailabilityMia is now available for clients and partners across North America, Europe, and APAC, supported by MediaMint’s delivery hubs in India, Canada, US, Poland, Mexico, Spain, Nigeria, and Brazil.The company will showcase Mia through upcoming events and early demos available via the website at https://mediamint.com/mia/ AI Assistants available at launch include:- Reporting Assistant- Account Manager Assistant- Programmatic Assistant- Campaign Manager Assistant- Trafficking Assistant- Media Planning AssistantAbout MediaMintMediaMint is a global pioneer in Agentic Growth Services empowering leading organizations in the Media, Entertainment, Retail and Technology industries to scale front office operations across sales, marketing, media, customer experience, and client success. Through Mia, its unique Services-as-a-Software model, MediaMint embeds human and Agentic AI assistants to productize services into solutions that can deliver quantified, repeatable outcomes. Global publishing, media/entertainment, platform, retail & e-commerce, and agency brands rely on MediaMint as their operating layer for growth. MediaMint was founded in 2010 and operates globally. For more information, visit https://www.mediamint.com

