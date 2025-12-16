MediaMint Strengthens Agentic Growth with Taktical Digital’s Acquisition

MediaMint

Integration bolsters MediaMint’s AI-powered Growth Services with Taktical Digital’s award-winning brand and performance marketing prowess

This acquisition is both strategically and culturally aligned, and we are excited to welcome team Taktical to the MediaMint family.” — Rajeev Butani, Chairman and CEO of MediaMint

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaMint , a global innovator in Agentic Growth Services, today announced the acquisition of Taktical Digital , a high-growth provider of performance-driven digital marketing, media, and content services. This will enable MediaMint to expand its growth marketing services throughout North America and accelerate its transformation into an Agentic AI-powered firm.Founded in 2014 by Ilan Nass and Derek Rubinstein in SoHo, New York, Taktical Digital comprises seasoned digital marketing professionals specializing in performance media buying, growth marketing, creative content, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Generative AI Engine Optimization (GEO), and full-funnel optimization. Taktical’s team, based largely in North America, will integrate with MediaMint’s global workforce of 3,000 professionals across the United States, Canada, India, Poland, Mexico, Spain, and Brazil.The acquisition unites Taktical’s digital marketing expertise with MediaMint’s Agentic AI solutions, including the newly launched Mia by MediaMint, creating a team that delivers a fusion of human insight and AI-driven operations across media, marketing, sales, and customer success. This milestone propels MediaMint’s vision to redefine how global brands scale comprehensive digital execution amid rapid industry shifts fueled by AI, automation, and outcome-focused strategies. The combined entity can deliver full-funnel digital marketing execution at scale with clients across media, entertainment, technology, retail, ecommerce, and social media.Rajeev Butani, Chairman and CEO, MediaMint said, “Taktical Digital has built a reputation as one of the most innovative and performance-driven digital marketing organizations in the industry. Their expertise in media buying, content, and optimization is a perfect complement to MediaMint’s Agentic Growth Services. Together, we can help global brands accelerate growth with world-class marketing execution. This acquisition is both strategically and culturally aligned, and we are excited to welcome team Taktical to the MediaMint family.”Ilan Nass & Derek Rubinstein, Co-Founders, Taktical Digital said, “Joining MediaMint unlocks a new level of capability for our clients and our team. MediaMint’s Agentic AI framework and global operational scale allow us to deliver more efficient campaign execution, deeper insights, and higher-impact creative at speed. We see this as an opportunity to build a capable AI powered, scaled digital strategy firm. We’re excited to combine our expertise with MediaMint to shape the future of digital marketing and help clients achieve measurable outcomes.”“MediaMint’s focus on building the next generation of AI-enabled marketing operations makes this acquisition especially timely. Taktical Digital deepens the company’s foothold in performance marketing while expanding its footprint in North America. This combination strengthens MediaMint’s position as a global innovator in operational excellence for marketing, media, and revenue growth.” said Charles Philips, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Recognize Partners and Sandeep Singh, MD, Everstone Capital.About Taktical Digital:Taktical Digital is a performance-driven digital growth firm specializing in media buying, content optimization, conversion rate optimization, Search and Generative AI engine optimization, and full-funnel growth strategy. Founded in New York in 2014, Taktical partners with enterprise brands globally to design and execute high-impact digital acquisition and engagement programs.About MediaMint:MediaMint is a global pioneer in Agentic Growth Services empowering leading organizations in the Media, Entertainment, Retail and Technology industries to scale front office operations across sales, marketing, media, customer experience, and client success. Through Mia, its proprietary Services-as-a-Software model, MediaMint embeds human and Agentic AI assistants to productize services into solutions that can deliver quantified, repeatable outcomes. Global publishing, media/entertainment, platform, retail & e-commerce, and agency brands leverage MediaMint as their operating layer for growth. MediaMint was founded in 2010 and operates globally. For more information, visit https://www.mediamint.com/

