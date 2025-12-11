Xebia Collaborates with Georgia Tech to Explore AI Training and Workforce Development Opportunities

Xebia & Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xebia , a global leader in digital transformation and IT consulting, known for its dedication to quality and AI-first strategy, is collaborating with the Georgia Institute of Technology to explore new avenues for collaboration in AI-powered workforce development, professional education, and applied research. The relationship reflects both organizations’ commitment to advancing talent development and expanding access to skills that matter in a rapidly evolving business landscape.The relationship is formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that outlines areas of potential cooperation, including co-developed certificate programs, enterprise training solutions, and exploration of joint research initiatives in agile methodologies, data science, product management, and AI.“Georgia Tech College of Lifetime learning is a global leader in technology and professional education, and we’re proud to collaborate on what we see as a meaningful opportunity to expand access to skills that support AI readiness and enterprise transformation,” said Brijesh Kohli, Vice President and Head of Xebia Academy. “This relationship aligns with our broader mission at Xebia to help organizations stay ahead of change by investing in capabilities like agile delivery, data literacy, and applied AI. By combining academic insight with hands-on industry knowledge, we believe this collaboration can create lasting value for learners and the businesses they support.”Georgia Tech, through its Professional Education division (GTPE), plays an important role in delivering applied, workforce-aligned learning. As outlined in the MOU, the two parties will explore opportunities to collaborate on non-credit and certificate-based training that reflects current industry needs, including in areas such as AI, agile, and data science. With a global reputation for academic excellence and technology leadership, Georgia Tech brings deep expertise in shaping professional education for today’s digital economy.“Georgia Tech is committed to working with enterprise organizations to demonstrate how our learning programs generate measurable ROI and drive tangible business impact,” said Dr. William Gaudelli, Inaugural Dean of the College of Lifetime Learning. “Together, Xebia and Georgia Tech will identify enterprise learning opportunities where they can demonstrate how their joint expertise translates learning into real business outcomes, helping organizations achieve their broader strategic objectives.”The collaboration brings together Georgia Tech’s academic leadership and Xebia’s industry expertise in consulting, training, including through its Xebia Academy, to explore practical, scalable approaches to workforce development. Both organizations are focused on creating high-impact learning programs.The relationship also includes opportunities to explore global training solutions for international markets such as the Middle East and APAC. Xebia brings extensive reach in these regions, including established relationships with government organizations in Saudi Arabia and other countries that are actively investing in IT workforce development and human capital transformation. Additional areas of collaboration include the co-development of non-credit certificate courses and research in emerging disciplines like generative AI and agentic AI.While still in early stages, the collaboration lays the groundwork for enterprise-focused programs that address the growing demand for strategic AI education in the workplace. By focusing on real-world business challenges, Georgia Tech and Xebia aim to co-create targeted initiatives that go beyond foundational skilling by supporting leadership, implementation teams, and functional departments as they integrate AI into core operations and decision-making.About XebiaXebia is a global leader in IT consulting, software engineering, and training. With over 25 years of experience and a team of 5,500+ professionals across 16 countries, Xebia specializes in Artificial Intelligence, Data and Cloud, Intelligent Automation, and Digital Products and Platforms. With a strong focus on engineering excellence and a people-first culture, they equip organizations to apply emerging technologies that accelerate business innovation and drive sustainable competitive advantage. Xebia leads with a responsible and human-centric approach to AI, ensuring organizations shape a better tomorrow for all.About Georgia TechThe Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees, as well as professional development and K-12 programs for fostering success at every stage of life. Its more than 53,000 undergraduate and graduate students represent 54 U.S. states and territories and more than 146 countries. They study at the main campus in Atlanta, at instructional sites around the world, and through distance and online learning.As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

