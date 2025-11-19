Bregman Foot-Ankle & Nerve Center in Las Vegas Nevada Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do.

Industry Expert Prioritizes Regenerative Protein Arrays for Superior Consistency, Citing Outcomes "Better than I had hoped for."

My patient results with RPA have been nothing short of remarkable. Better than I had hoped for, better than I expected, I'm kind of blown away.” — Dr. Peter J. Bregman, DPM

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Regenerative is highlighting the strategic focus of its Co-Medical Director, Dr. Peter J. Bregman. A Las Vegas-based podiatric surgeon with a quarter-century of experience in regenerative medicine, Dr. Bregman is urging the industry to look toward the acellular Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) as the necessary step forward for modern practice.

Dr. Bregman has extensive experience with older cellular therapies, including exosomes, stem cells, and Wharton’s jelly. He now identifies RPA as the modern standard, citing its consistency and ease of use compared to the complexity of cellular products.

"I’ve always been an early adopter... I started using PRP probably 25 years ago," said Dr. Bregman. "But none of the stuff that's available today was really going on back then... I just really think that if you’re not using RPA in your practice, you’re not keeping up with modern medicine".¹

Choosing Consistency and Focus. Dr. Bregman points to the predictability of RPA as a primary driver for his current advocacy. While he has extensive experience with donor-cell products, he emphasizes that the clinical satisfaction gained from using RPA is dramatically higher. He describes the difference in his work as "night and day," preferring the focused, effective environment of his RPA clinic.

"Blown Away" by the Results. Dr. Bregman prioritizes RPA to address complex orthopedic concerns and even utilizes it during surgery to support the body's natural healing mechanisms. He reports that the clinical outcomes have exceeded his expectations compared to previous generations of regenerative products. "My patient results with RPA have been nothing short of remarkable. Better than I had hoped for, better than I expected," Dr. Bregman stated. "I'm kind of blown away".¹

Systemic Benefits. Dr. Bregman also observed that patients managing localized concerns often report a unique systemic sense of well-being. "Almost every patient... says I felt this relief feeling or I felt calm for like the first week or two," Dr. Bregman noted.¹

At the heart of Dr. Bregman’s shift is the Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) itself. An acellular therapeutic, RPA focuses entirely on the proteins and growth factors necessary to signal the body's own repair processes. By moving away from the variability of live donor cells, this approach eliminates the inconsistency found in earlier generations, offering physicians a precise, potent option for supporting patient recovery.

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a regenerative medicine company that develops and markets its Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinicians.

About Bregman Foot-Ankle & Nerve Center

Founded by Dr. Peter J. Bregman, a board-certified podiatric surgeon with over 25 years of experience, the Bregman Foot-Ankle & Nerve Center in Las Vegas is a world-renowned clinic specializing in complex foot, ankle, and peripheral nerve conditions. The center is recognized for its patient-centric, holistic approach, integrating functional medicine with advanced surgical and non-surgical treatments, including regenerative medicine. Dr. Bregman and his team are dedicated to managing chronic pain and difficult-to-treat conditions, attracting patients from around the globe.

https://bregmanfance.com/meet-dr-bregman/

https://genesisregenerative.com/

¹ Quotations provided by Dr. Peter J. Bregman, DPM, a board-certified podiatric surgeon and founder of the Bregman Foot-Ankle & Nerve Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dr. Peter Bregman - Genesis Regenerative Protein Array Testimonial

Legal Disclaimer:

