Genesis Regenerative Announces World-Renowned Podiatrist Dr. Peter J. Bregman as Co-Medical Director

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Bregman Foot-Ankle & Nerve Center in Las Vegas Nevada

25-Year Regenerative Medicine Veteran Calls RPA a "Game Changer" and Essential to "Keeping Up With Modern Medicine."

I'm seeing an over 90% satisfaction rate. Being able to get somebody better without surgery, quicker... it's just a game changer in my practice.” — Dr. Peter J. Bregman

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Regenerative, a leader in innovative protein-based therapies, today announced that Peter J. Bregman, DPM, has been named Co-Medical Director. Dr. Bregman is a board-certified podiatric surgeon, a global expert in peripheral nerve surgery and chronic pain, and the founder of the renowned Bregman Foot-Ankle & Nerve Center in Las Vegas.

Dr. Bregman's role as Co-Medical Director is part of Genesis Regenerative's mission to build a medical leadership board of the nation's most respected practitioners to guide the clinical application and education surrounding its Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) therapeutic.

"After seeing the results from the patients that I treated using RPA and seeing the transparency that the company stands by, I wanted to be a part of educating other physicians and making sure that would continue," said Dr. Bregman.¹

A 25-year veteran of regenerative medicine, Dr. Bregman was an early adopter of PRP and has extensive experience with exosomes, stem cells, and amniotic fluids. He admits he was initially skeptical of RPA.

"My first introduction to RPA was through another physician who told me about his results, which I found to be remarkable," Dr. Bregman said. "I thought, 'that sounds too good to be true,' which I now know he was telling me the truth. After seeing the science and the results for myself, I was on board."¹

Since integrating RPA therapy, Dr. Bregman has seen promising results in managing a wide range of difficult concerns, from knee arthritis and neuropathy to acute Achilles ruptures. He administers RPA both via direct injection for joints and tendons and intravenously (IV) for systemic benefits. He also uses it peri-operatively, where it has shown promise as an adjunct to surgery to help speed recovery and ensure the best possible results. The outcomes, he reports, have been transformative.

"My patient results with RPA have been nothing short of remarkable. Better than I had hoped for, better than I expected," Dr. Bregman stated. "I'm seeing an over 90% satisfaction rate. Being able to get somebody better without surgery, quicker... it's just a game changer in my practice."¹

At the core of this work is the Regenerative Protein Array (RPA), an acellular product containing a high concentration of proteins, growth factors, and cytokines that signal the body's natural healing mechanisms.

The therapy's impact extends beyond specific joints, with Dr. Bregman noting a unique systemic effect. "Almost every patient... says I felt this relief feeling or I felt calm for like the first week or two of taking the product," he said. "I just really think that if you're not using it in your practice, you're not keeping up with modern medicine."¹

________________________________________

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a regenerative medicine company that develops and markets its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) . The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinicians. By providing the most advanced regenerative therapies, Genesis aims to stimulate the body’s natural healing processes and enhance patient outcomes across a range of medical conditions.

https://genesisregenerative.com/

About Bregman Foot-Ankle & Nerve Center

Founded by Dr. Peter J. Bregman, a board-certified podiatric surgeon with over 25 years of experience, the Bregman Foot-Ankle & Nerve Center in Las Vegas is a world-renowned clinic specializing in the treatment of complex foot, ankle, and peripheral nerve conditions. The center is recognized for its patient-centric, holistic approach, integrating functional medicine with advanced surgical and non-surgical treatments, including regenerative medicine. Dr. Bregman and his team are dedicated to managing chronic pain and difficult-to-treat conditions, attracting patients from around the world.

Bregman Foot-Ankle & Nerve Center

7150 West Sunset Rd. #110,

Las Vegas, NV, United States, Nevada

https://bregmanfance.com/meet-dr-bregman/

https://genesisregenerative.com/doctors/dr-peter-bregman/

¹ Quotations provided by Dr. Peter J. Bregman, DPM, a board-certified podiatric surgeon and founder of the Bregman Foot-Ankle & Nerve Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dr. Peter Bregman - Genesis Regenerative Protein Array Testimonial

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.