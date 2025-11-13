100-Year-Old Bronze Star Veteran Receives Advanced Regenerative Care from The Villages’ Dr. Mark Jacobson

Dr. Mark D. Jacobson and Andy Bostinto, who at 100 years old, remains the oldest living competitive bodybuilder Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Medical Imaging and Therapeutics (MIT) in Lady Lake, Florida.

Genesis Regenerative partnership provides complimentary RPA to WWII hero and bodybuilding pioneer SSgt. Andy Bostinto.

Our mission at MIT, in partnership with Genesis Regenerative, is to help all our patients in The Villages pursue that same high level of health and quality of life.” — Dr. Mark D. Jacobson

LADY LAKE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mark Jacobson, Medical Director for Genesis Regenerative, provided complimentary advanced regenerative care to a true American hero: SSgt. Andrew "Andy" Bostinto, and his lovely wife Francine.

Dr. Jacobson, founder of Medical Imaging and Therapeutics (MIT) in The Villages, FL, partnered with Genesis to provide the Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) sessions to SSgt. Bostinto and his wife, Francine, in recognition of their lifelong service to country, community, and commitment to healthy living.

A Legacy of Service and Fortitude

SSgt. Andy Bostinto’s story is one of pure American grit. Born in 1925, he actively petitioned to serve in WWII, demonstrating outstanding courage as a rifleman under General Patton at the Battle of the Bulge. His service, which also included interrogating German prisoners and liberating towns, earned him the Bronze Star for heroic achievement in a combat zone.

This military fortitude carried directly into his civilian life. Upon returning from the war, Andy began a legendary career in fitness, opening a gym in Queens, NY, where he trained alongside icons like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno. He would later win the title of Mr. America Senior and, at 100 years old, remains the oldest living competitive bodybuilder.

For the past 46 years, he and his wife Francine have led the National Gym Association (NGA), an organization they founded to promote natural bodybuilding across the country.

A Mission to Serve

For Dr. Mark Jacobson, this partnership highlights his core mission: expanding access to advanced health and vitality for seniors throughout The Villages and beyond. As an Interventional Radiologist and leader in regenerative therapies, Dr. Jacobson has dedicated his practice to finding "better, safer alternatives" to conventional options that often just manage symptoms.

"To provide care for a man like Andy Bostinto, who embodies the very spirit of service and resilience, is a privilege," said Dr. Mark Jacobson. "His life is an inspiration. Our mission at MIT, in partnership with Genesis, is to help all our patients in The Villages pursue that same high level of health and quality of life."¹

The Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) is an acellular product containing a high concentration of proteins and growth factors that signal the body's natural healing mechanisms. Dr. Jacobson is advancing the use of this powerful, protein-based therapy and providing his community access to advanced regenerative options for healing.

________________________________________

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a regenerative medicine company that develops and markets its Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinicians.

About Medical Imaging and Therapeutics (MIT)

Medical Imaging and Therapeutics (MIT), founded by Dr. Mark D. Jacobson, MD, is a leading clinic in Lady Lake, Florida. For 28 years, MIT has served the Central Florida community, specializing in using advanced image guidance to manage a multitude of spine, musculoskeletal, autoimmune, and neurologic conditions. The clinic integrates cutting-edge conventional and regenerative medicine to provide minimally invasive, effective, and patient-focused care.

Medical Imaging and Therapeutics (MIT)

13837 NE 86th Terrace,

Lady Lake, FL 32159

https://www.mitflorida.com/mark-d-jacobson-md/

https://genesisregenerative.com/genesis-regenerative-honors-a-true-american-hero/

¹ Quotation provided by Dr. Mark D. Jacobson, a board-certified Interventional and Diagnostic Radiologist and founder of Medical Imaging and Therapeutics (MIT) in Lady Lake, Florida.

