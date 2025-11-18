Sioux Falls Man Sentenced to Nearly 3 Years in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Felon

SIOUX FALLS - United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange has sentenced a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man convicted of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person. The sentencing took place on October 20, 2025.

Jacob Henry Leroy, 22, was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Henry was indicted for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person by a federal grand jury in December 2024. He pleaded guilty on July 21, 2025.

On November 14, 2024, law enforcement arrested Leroy and found him in possession of a .38 Special Caliber, double-action revolver, inside his pant leg. Officers also found methamphetamine in Leroy’s pocket and sock. Leroy is prohibited from possessing the firearm because he has a prior felony conviction and because he was, at the time, a drug user.

This case was investigated by the Sioux Falls Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Connie Larson prosecuted the case.

Leroy was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN). Through PSN, the District of South Dakota seeks to bring together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce gun violence and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.