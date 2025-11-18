Rossiter Man Sentenced to More Than Eight Years in Prison for Throwing Homemade Explosive Device at Estranged Wife’s Residence

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A resident of Rossiter, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 97 months of incarceration, to be followed by three years of supervised release, on his conviction of possession of a destructive device, First Assistant United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced today.

Senior United States District Judge Nora Barry Fischer imposed the sentence on Roam L. Beer, 51.

Beer was convicted of the offense at the conclusion of a jury trial on August 7, 2025. The evidence presented during the day-and-a-half trial established that, on January 5, 2024, Beer threw an ignited homemade explosive device, which had been weaponized with steel shot, at the side of the residence of his estranged wife, who was in the room immediately inside the wall of the house where Beer threw the device, but was uninjured in the incident.

Assistant United States Attorney Shaun E. Sweeney prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Prior to imposing sentence, Judge Fischer spoke of Beer’s lengthy criminal history, during which Beer “moved from threats to making bombs,” and described Beer’s offense in this case as “a very dangerous act warranting a serious penalty.”

First Assistant United States Attorney Rivetti commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and New Kensington Police Department for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Beer.

