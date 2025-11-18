Arcadia Woman Sentenced to More Than 10 Years in Prison for Role in $11.6 Million Money Laundering Racket that Conned Elderly Victims

LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced today to 121 months in federal prison for orchestrating a large-scale international money laundering conspiracy that funneled more than $11.6 million in fraud proceeds from hundreds of victims – many of them elderly – who were conned by criminals pretending to be law enforcement, government officials, or computer support representatives.

Cynthia Song, 43, a.k.a. “Iris Song” and “Xin Wang,” of Arcadia, was sentenced by United States District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr., who also ordered her to pay $10,069,518 in restitution.

Song pleaded guilty on June 10 to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. She has been in federal custody since October 2024.

From December 2022 to October 2024, Song conspired to launder millions of dollars in proceeds derived from various fraudulent schemes. Victims were conned via impersonation and technical support scams, in which fraudsters – often operating overseas – posed as government officials, law enforcement, or computer support representatives. The perpetrators deceived victims, typically elderly individuals, into sending large payments – sometimes their entire life savings – to bank accounts in the United States controlled by Song and her co-conspirators.

Song first joined the scheme by personally money laundering fraud proceeds in her accounts. For example, in December 2022, multiple victims were induced to wire at least $170,850 into an account controlled by Song under the business name SW Prosperity Real Estate Development LLC. Within days, nearly all the funds were withdrawn and transferred abroad.

Soon afterward, Song became a manager of money launderers and recruited at least 15 money launderers into the global scheme. Song and her network of recruited money launderers then opened dozens of business bank accounts to receive and transfer fraudulent funds. Once the victims’ funds were received, Song directed her associates to withdraw or transfer the money, taking a 5% to 10% cut before sending the remaining proceeds to fraud organizers overseas, primarily in China and Hong Kong.

Throughout the scheme, Song directed the recruited money launderers on how to deceive banks that questioned the suspicious transfers, and she provided them with cover stories for the transfers, victims’ driver’s licenses, and other information in order to deceive the banks into believing the transfers were legitimate and therefore to not freeze the accounts or funds. Song and her co-conspirators continued to launder money through various bank accounts until the banks froze the accounts for fraud, at which point, Song and her co-conspirators would switch to different bank accounts and co-conspirators.

Song admitted in her plea agreement that she knew the funds were criminal proceeds and she warned her recruited co-conspirators that the money they handled was not “clean.”

Song and her co-conspirators laundered at least $11,692,931 in fraud proceeds from approximately 180 victims across the United States. Of that amount, approximately $2,736,240 was frozen or recovered by financial institutions.

“The harm these crimes caused the victims cannot be understated,” prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum. “Some lost their entire life savings, others continue to experience shame, regret, and depression. Many dreamed to enjoy their golden years of retirement, but are now confronted with the harsh realities of lost savings and shattered dreams. Many have had to materially change their standard of living and most will never financially recover from these life-changing financial losses given their age.”

IRS Criminal Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations investigated this matter.

Assistant United States Attorney Andrew M. Roach of the General Crimes Section prosecuted this case.

If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, help is available at the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). This Department of Justice hotline, managed by the Office for Victims of Crime, is staffed by experienced professionals who provide personalized support to callers by assessing the needs of the victim and identifying relevant next steps. Case managers will identify appropriate reporting agencies, provide information to callers to assist them in reporting, connect callers directly with appropriate agencies, and provide resources and referrals, on a case-by-case basis. Reporting is the first step. Reporting can help authorities identify those who commit fraud and reporting certain financial losses due to fraud as soon as possible can increase the likelihood of recovering losses. The hotline is staffed seven days a week from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific Time. English, Spanish, and other languages are available.

Information about the Department of Justice’s Elder Fraud Initiative is available at www.justice.gov/elderjustice.