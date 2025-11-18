Laser & Skin Clinic to Host 'Fall & Glow' Beauty Event Highlighting the Latest in Aesthetic Innovation

Events like this allow us to demystify aesthetic treatments and create a welcoming space for people to learn.” — Laser & Skin Clinic

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laser & Skin Clinic will host its annual Fall & Glow Beauty Event on Thursday, November 20th, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM EST at its Miami location, 15190 Southwest 136th Street, Suite 23. The in-person event aims to showcase advancements in skincare and body contouring through interactive demonstrations, expert insights, and community engagement.Designed as both an educational and experiential evening, the Fall & Glow Beauty Event provides attendees with an opportunity to explore current trends in noninvasive aesthetics. The clinic’s team of licensed professionals will offer live demonstrations, mini consultations, and hydration assessments, focusing on rejuvenation techniques that help reverse the effects of summer sun exposure and prepare the skin for the cooler months.An Interactive Evening Focused on Education and ExperienceGuests will have access to specialized “stations,” each highlighting different aspects of aesthetic care:- Facial Glow Station: Hydration analysis and solutions for restoring post-summer skin radiance.- Wellness Corner: Demonstrations of sculpting and toning technologies tailored for seasonal body goals.- Autumn Beauty Bar: Consultations on brows, lashes, and lips, emphasizing subtle, seasonal enhancements.Throughout the evening, attendees can participate in raffles and giveaways, including a complimentary Fall Facial, a contouring package, and a curated Fall Beauty Basket. The first ten guests will receive seasonal goodie bags.Community, Connection, and ConfidenceWhile the event will feature exclusive, one-night-only treatment opportunities, the focus remains on education, community, and the science of self-care. “We want guests to leave with practical insights about their skin health, not just a glow,” said a representative from Laser & Skin Clinic. “Events like this allow us to demystify aesthetic treatments and create a welcoming space for people to learn.”Doors open at 4:30 PM, and admission is free. The clinic encourages attendees to RSVP in advance, as space is limited.Event Details:Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST (Doors open at 4:30 PM)Location: Laser & Skin Clinic, 15190 SW 136th St, Suite 23, Miami, FL 33196Admission: Free with RSVP | Free parking availableIndividuals can RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-glow-beauty-event-tickets-1835447776709?aff=oddtdtcreator

