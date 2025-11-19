Acquisition deepens PTAG’s standardized, scalable AWP training ecosystem across global capital projects

PTAG AWP University

Integration strengthens PTAG’s Advanced Project Delivery (APD) platform with a unified, role-based AWP training environment for owners, EPCs, and contractors.

Owners want more than isolated training; they need a repeatable system that links project strategy, contracting, governance, and field execution.” — Michael Dubreuil, CEO of PTAG

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE PTAG Inc. (“PTAG”), a capital projects advisory and project integration firm, today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent with Center for Construction Training Excellence Inc., doing business as AWP University (“ AWP-U ”), to combine AWP-U’s established Advanced Work Packaging (AWP) training platform and brand with PTAG’s Advanced Project Delivery (“APD”) capabilities.Under the proposed transaction, PTAG will integrate the AWP University brand, training content, and learning platform into its broader APD offering, extending a standardized, scalable training ecosystem to owners and their delivery partners on large capital programs in energy, power generation, mining, and heavy infrastructure (including rail, ports, and aviation infrastructure).Together, PTAG and AWP-U will offer an end-to-end curriculum that includes:• Project leadership and project integration• Advanced Work Packaging (AWP) and WorkFace Planning• Industrial Integrated Project Delivery (I2PD) and collaborative contracting• Planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and operations across the full project lifecycleThis expanded portfolio supports owners seeking higher success rates and lower risk by adopting Advanced Project Delivery as a contracting and execution model. Role and phase aligned training enables owners and EPC partners to build a consistent, repeatable way of working across their programs and supply chains.“Owners want more than isolated training; they need a repeatable system that links project strategy, contracting, governance, and field execution,” said Michael Dubreuil, CEO of PTAG. “Integrating AWP-U into PTAG combines a proven AWP learning platform with our APD and I2PD consulting and project integration services, enabling clients to move from awareness to sustained, measurable performance improvements.”AWP-U has built a global reputation as a specialized provider of Advanced Work Packaging training and is recognized in the market for its structured learning paths and online access model. Its offerings will be integrated with PTAG’s existing courseware, including project management, best-practice playbooks, and digital tools, to create a single, cohesive training experience for clients.“AWP-U was founded to make high-quality AWP training accessible at scale,” said Robin Mikaelsson, CEO of AWP-U. “Joining PTAG allows our clients to go further, from learning to implementation, with a single partner offering APD coaching, systems, and project integrator services throughout the journey.”The combined training ecosystem will support:• Owners implementing APD/I2PD as a core contracting and delivery strategy• EPCs and contractors aligning to standardized AWP and best-practice methods• Program-wide onboarding for new projects, new partners, and new staff• Digital enablement through PTAG and Construct-X tools, connecting training with real project data and performance dashboardsPTAG expects to finalize definitive agreements with AWP-U following completion of confirmatory due diligence and customary closing conditions. Until closing, each organization will continue to operate independently.About PTAGPTAG is a capital program and project management consultancy dedicated to improving project outcomes through innovation, data-driven decision-making, and collaborative contracting. With expertise spanning nuclear energy, power generation, mining, oil & gas, and heavy infrastructure, PTAG helps clients apply Advanced Project Delivery (APD) methodologies, including AWP, I2PD, Lean, and digital execution, to enhance predictability, efficiency, and performance. PTAG operates globally from offices in Houston, Toronto, Calgary, Portland, and Southampton.About AWP UniversityAWP University, operated by Center for Construction Training Excellence Inc., is a specialized provider of Advanced Work Packaging training for capital projects. Through its online learning platform and structured course pathways by role and level, AWP-U supports owners, EPCs, and contractors in building the skills needed to plan and execute projects using AWP as a best practice.

