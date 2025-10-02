PTAG Appoints Jay Moser as Senior Partner to Lead Energy & Industrial Capital Projects

PTAG Logo and Tagline Jay Moser

Industry veteran brings 36 years of global leadership in capital project delivery, strengthening PTAG’s Energy & Industrial sector.

Our focus on APD, combined with its collaborative culture, creates a powerful platform for client success. I look forward to helping organizations achieve performance and certainty in their projects.” — Jay Moser

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTAG Appoints Jay Moser as Senior Partner, Energy & Industrial Capital ProjectsPTAG, a leading capital project consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Jay Moser as Senior Partner, Energy & Industrial Capital Projects, effective October 1, 2025.Moser is a Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) with more than 36 years of leadership in capital project delivery across energy, chemicals, renewables, and infrastructure. He is widely recognized as a pioneer in Advanced Work Packaging (AWP) and Advanced Project Delivery APD ), disciplines that help clients improve predictability, performance, and outcomes on large, complex projects.Moser joins PTAG from Shell, where he served as Principal Technical Expert for Construction & Fabrication. At Shell, he built the company’s AWP global body of knowledge, led its Construction Community of Practice, and integrated digital project delivery tools to enhance productivity. He received the Construction Industry Institute (CII)/Group ASI Global Leadership Award and was named Shell Venture Innovation Champion. Over his career, Moser has directed assurance for more than $50 billion in projects, managed multi-billion-dollar capital programs, delivered large-scale turnarounds.At PTAG, Moser will:• Lead the Energy & Industrial sector, helping clients deliver capital projects with greater certainty, safety, and efficiency.• Advance the firm’s APD framework, reinforcing PTAG’s differentiated approach to integration, collaboration, and digital execution.• Contribute across sectors—including Infrastructure, Mining & Metals, and Power & Utilities—to share best practices and innovation.• Support PTAG’s three-year strategic plan, accelerating growth in North America and globally.• Contribute to PTAG’s industry engagement and thought leadership as one of several senior representatives at the Construction Industry Institute (CII), Lean Construction Institute (LCI), Project Production Institute (PPI), and Engineering & Construction Contracting Association (ECC), and other forums. Supporting PTAG’s visibility by both contributing knowledge to advance industry practices and gaining insights from peers through research, speaking engagements, publications, and client collaboration.“Jay’s appointment represents a milestone for PTAG,” said Michael Dubreuil, PTAG Managing Partner. “His expertise in Advanced Work Packaging and Advanced Project Delivery strengthens our ability to deliver transformative results for clients and positions PTAG as a leader in capital project consulting.”“I’m energized by PTAG’s vision and the opportunity to scale impact across sectors. This role isn’t just about projects, it’s about people, performance, and legacy.” said Jay Moser. “The firm’s focus on APD, combined with its collaborative culture, creates a powerful platform for client success. I look forward to helping organizations achieve new levels of performance and certainty in their projects.”About PTAGPTAG is a capital program and project management services company providing its industrial clients with project advisory and management services and technology to materially improve the development, planning and execution of their sustaining and new capital and major project programs. PTAG delivers its services globally using the latest industry best practices, such as Advanced Project Delivery to ensure our clients projects meet their strategic business goals.PTAG’s clients are Owners of Capital Assets in the Power Generation, Transmission, Oil & Gas, Mining & Resources and Heavy Infrastructure industries. PTAG’s Advisors and Project Managers are seasoned professionals who have developed planned and built industrial projects around the world. PTAG has offices in Houston, Portland, Toronto, Calgary, and Southampton.To find out more, visit www.ptaginc.com Learn about PTAG’s practice areas and what we do.Learn about PTAG’s expertise and the industries that we serve.Reach out and get in touch with our team .

