PTAG and Assystem Sign Strategic MoU to Advance Nuclear Infrastructure Across North America

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTAG and Assystem Sign Strategic MoU to Advance Nuclear Infrastructure and Waste Management Projects Across North AmericaPTAG Inc. (“PTAG”), a trusted provider of capital program and project management services to major North American energy utilities, nuclear waste management organizations, and small modular reactor (SMR) early adopters, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assystem , the world’s third largest independent nuclear engineering company. Assystem is recognized globally for supporting marquee clients, delivering owner engineering services across nuclear new build projects (large power and SMR/AMR), decommissioning, and waste management and fuel programs.The MoU establishes a framework for joint delivery of complex nuclear projects and programs in Canada and the United States, spanning new build, refurbishment, decommissioning, fueling and waste management initiatives. The partnership combines PTAG’s execution expertise with Assystem’s global nuclear engineering credentials, providing an integrated offering that supports clients through the full lifecycle of nuclear projects.“This agreement reflects our commitment to supporting utilities and operators with solutions that deliver predictability and performance on their most complex programs.” said Michael Dubreuil, Managing Partner at PTAG. “By aligning PTAG’s North American local project delivery expertise with Assystem’s global track record, we are equipping the industry to address both the growth of clean baseload energy and the responsible stewardship of nuclear waste.”“Assystem has decades of experience supporting the world’s largest nuclear nuclear programs,” said Christian Jeanneau, Executive Senior Vice President International & Digital. “Together with PTAG, we are creating a partnership that brings international best practices and advanced engineering capabilities to North American markets, ensuring utilities and governments have the tools they need to meet net-zero and energy security goals.”Advancing the Energy TransitionThe collaboration comes at a pivotal time as North America accelerates investment in new nuclear generation and nuclear waste management infrastructure. The agreement positions PTAG and Assystem to support clients on major initiatives including new build programs, both large power and SMR/AMR, refurbishment of existing fleets, and long-term waste strategies critical to public trust and regulatory compliance.Trusted Track Record•PTAG: A long-standing partner to leading North American energy utilities and nuclear agencies, PTAG has delivered project advisory and management services across power generation, transmission, and heavy infrastructure for over 15 years. PTAG is recognized for its Advanced Project Delivery platform, strengthened by the acquisition of Construct-X, which integrates Lean methodologies and digital tools to improve performance and predictability.•Assystem: For about 60 years Assystem has supported governments and operators with the delivery of their nuclear programs. With 8000 experts in 13 countries, Assystem is now entering the North American markets to support the strong nuclear ambitions of Canada and the USA. As the third largest independent nuclear engineering in the world, Assystem has provided owner engineering services to more than 10 new build programs over the world in the last decadeAbout PTAGPTAG is a capital program and project management services company providing its industrial clients with project advisory and management services and technology to materially improve the development, planning and execution of their sustaining and new capital and major project programs. PTAG delivers its services globally using the latest industry best practices, such as Advanced Project Delivery to ensure our clients projects meet their strategic business goals.PTAG’s clients are Owners of Capital Assets in the Power Generation, Transmission, Oil & Gas, Mining & Resources and Heavy Infrastructure industries. PTAG’s Advisors and Project Managers are seasoned professionals who have developed planned and built industrial projects around the world. PTAG has offices in Houston, Portland, Toronto, Calgary, and Southampton.To find out more, visit www.ptaginc.com About AssystemAssystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With 60 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.In its 13 countries of operation, Assystem’s 8,000 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen.The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation. Assystem is currently ranked in the top three of nuclear engineering groups in the world.To find out more, visit www.assystem.com Contacts:Anne-Charlotte Dagorn, VP for North AmericaAssytem+33.6.83.08.70.29acdagorn@assystem.com

