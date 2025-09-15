Key Health Management Celebrates its Esteemed Staff with Appreciation Day Festivities

Key Health Management Team Day

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Health Management Celebrates its Esteemed Staff with Appreciation Day FestivitiesDozens of healthcare administrators, nursing staff, health providers, and vendors rolled up their sleeves for a day of family fun self-restoration. Leadership at esteemed nursing and assisted living leader Key Health Management hosted their team members from all throughout the Eastern Shore as a special tribute for their hard work, care, and support throughout the year.Staff and families from Mallard Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation , Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation, Denton Nursing and Rehabilitation, Caroline Nursing and Rehabilitation, Chestertown Nursing and Rehabilitation, Manokin Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Hartley Nursing and Rehabilitation were included.The family fun day included face painting, bouncy house entertainment, and carnival games for the kids. The staff hit the field and engaged in a competitive baseball tournament with the winning team earning a chance to play ball on a minor league field.“Our teams continuously take care of our residents, always putting their best foot forward,” says Danny Prero, regional director of operations and Key Health Management. ““We wanted to take the time and opportunity to celebrate them for their hard work and dedication. They make an impactful difference to the Eastern Shore and to those in need.”Key Health Management provides innovative services to the skilled nursing and senior living industry. Key Health Management’s objective is to provide patient centric, and people focused care. They are committed to providing the highest quality care with a personalized and empathetic approach. Their focus on these core values has enabled them to create value and class leading performance.

