Mirakl Calls on Retailers to Tackle Dropship Returns at the Source with Proactive Prevention

Mirakl's dropship platform lets customers manage operations end-to-end, from supplier integration to customer delivery.

Intelligent Product Data Management and Automated Workflows Limit Dropship Returns

The root of the dropship returns crisis lies in outdated technology. Traditional dropship platforms force retailers into time-consuming manual processes that are both inefficient and error prone.” — Scott Eckert, Mirakl, CEO of the Americas

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Returns are the silent profit killer haunting every retailer’s bottom line. While this challenge persists year-round, peak shopping seasons consistently amplify the problem; Black Friday is around the corner. Mirakl, the global leader of enterprise marketplace and dropship ecommerce solutions announced today that retailers can limit dropship returns through intelligent product data management and automated workflows. Without automated workflows, retailers struggle to maintain consistent communication standards with suppliers, resulting in the kind of incomplete, inaccurate or misleading product information that drives returns. 64% returned products because they looked different from the picture or the product description did not match. Retailers running dropship programs must rely on supplier-provided data and imagery rather than their own product knowledge, unlike first-party or owned inventory, where retailers control product information from source to shelf. This creates multiple points of failure that amplify return rates when customers receive items that don't match expectations.“The root of the dropship returns crisis lies in outdated technology. Traditional dropship platforms force retailers into time-consuming manual processes that are both inefficient and error prone. Picture this familiar scenario: merchandising teams spending hours reviewing Excel spreadsheets from suppliers, manually chasing missing product information and individually validating data quality before products can go live. Legacy systems operate on a reactive model — they only catch data quality issues after products are already live and customers are complaining. Problems that could be prevented with better product data upfront,” says Scott Eckert, CEO of the Americas, Mirakl. Modern dropship automation platforms embed AI and automation throughout the entire supplier and product lifecycle, creating an intelligent system that prevents issues before they impact customers.Eckert says, “Dropship technology is experiencing a revolution that centers on one fundamental shift: moving from reactive problem-solving to proactive prevention. AI changes the dropship game. Most retailers don't realize: Dropship returns can actually be significantly reduced before they occur, through intelligent product data management. While the industry has long accepted high return rates as the cost of doing business, forward-thinking retailers are discovering that the right technology can limit returns at their source, before products even reach customers.”Mirakl-powered customers such as Moda Operandi, online luxury fashion retailer; Fanatics, sports apparel and fan gear online store; and Snappy, the all-in-one corporate giving solution for sending personalized gifts globally, are benefiting from Mirakl’s AI-powered product onboarding to immediately improve the product data quality received from suppliers.According to recent industry research, with the National Retail Federation 2025 Retail Returns Landscape retailers expect 17% of holiday sales to be returned in 2025.In NRF’s recent findings, total returns for the retail industry are projected to reach $849.9 billion in 2025. An estimated 19.3% of online sales will be returned in 2025. 82% of consumers say free returns are an important consideration when shopping online. Almost half of shoppers (45%) say it’s acceptable to “bend the rules” when returning items. Return fraud is an ongoing concern – the report found 9%, nearly 1 out of every 10 returns is lost to fraud.About MiraklMirakl is the leading provider of eCommerce software solutions. Mirakl's suite of solutions provides enterprises with a transformative way to drive significant growth and efficiency in their online business.Since 2012, Mirakl has been pioneering the platform economy, empowering retail and B2B enterprises with the most advanced, secure and scalable technology to digitize and expand product assortment through marketplace and dropship, improve efficiency in supplier catalog management and payments, personalize shopping experiences, and boost profits through retail media.Mirakl is trusted by Macy’s, Saks, Henry Schein, The Knot, 1800-Flowers, Best Buy, Ulta and 450+ industry-leading businesses worldwide. For more information: www.mirakl.com

