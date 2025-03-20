Mirakl Appoints Former Walmart Executive Scott Eckert as New CEO of the Americas

Scott Eckert, Mirakl, CEO of the Americas

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirakl , the global leading provider of eCommerce software solutions, has named Scott Eckert, former Walmart executive, as its new CEO of the Americas, effective immediately. Under Eckert’s leadership, Mirakl is poised to drive the business into new areas that include enhancing its pioneering marketplace and retail media services, and optimally serving its expanding network of enterprise clients nationwide such as Best Buy, Bloomingdale’s, Henry Schein, Janie and Jack, Macy’s, Saks, ShopSimon, Toyota Material Handling, Urban Outfitters and 1-800 Flowers.Scott Eckert says: "I am excited to join Mirakl and spearhead its next phase of growth in the Americas. Mirakl stands at the forefront of the eCommerce revolution with its cutting-edge technology and robust market leadership, setting a remarkable foundation for future success. I am eager to collaborate with our talented teams to amplify our expansion across the Americas, further shaping the future of eCommerce."Eckert will play a crucial role in driving the adoption of Mirakl Ads as the preferred retail media solution for both first-party and third party assortment, and in expanding the Mirakl Connect offering that allows brands and sellers to sell across hundreds of marketplaces.Before joining Mirakl, Eckert was the Senior Vice President of Next Generation Retail at Walmart, where he led Store No.8, Walmart’s new venture incubator, with a mission to pursue big ideas and transform commerce in the next decade. Under his leadership, Store No.8 created a dozen portfolio companies in a broad range of technology applications including unattended delivery (Walmart InHome), computer vision capabilities in stores, conversational AI shopping experiences, commerce in games and virtual worlds, augmented reality experiences, and consumer focused health insights.Eckert brings over 25 years of entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership experience, having held executive roles in technology startups and large technology-driven organizations. At Rethink Robotics Eckert and his team drove the creation of the AI-powered collaborative robotics category. He co-founded Motion Computing, scaling it to over $100 million in revenue and global expansion, and was an early eCommerce pioneer at Dell.Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and co-CEO of Mirakl, comments: "I am very pleased to announce the arrival of Scott Eckert as the new CEO of the Americas. Scott was chosen for his exceptional track record in retail innovation and technology, which perfectly aligns with Mirakl's strategic vision. His proven leadership in pioneering new markets and driving technological advancement will be instrumental as we expand our presence and empower retailers, brands, and sellers to thrive online.”About Mirakl :Mirakl is the global leader in platform business innovation. Mirakl's suite of solutions provides enterprises with a transformative way to drive significant growth and efficiency in their online business.Since 2012, Mirakl has been pioneering the platform economy, empowering retail and b2b enterprises with the most advanced, secure and scalable technology to digitize and expand product assortment through marketplace and dropship, improve efficiency in supplier catalog management and payments, personalize shopping experiences, and boost profits through retail media.Mirakl is trusted by 450+ industry-leading businesses worldwide including Macy’s, Decathlon, Best Buy, Airbus, Toyota Material Handling and Sonepar. For more information: www.mirakl.com

