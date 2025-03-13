Mirakl sees 30% GMV growth and ARR of $177m as it doubles AI investment

AI is at the heart of everything we do at Mirakl. It’s not just a tool; it’s a transformative force reshaping how businesses operate and scale in the digital economy.” — Philippe Corrot, co-founder and co-CEO, Mirakl

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirakl , the leading provider of eCommerce software solutions, today announced strong 2024 results marked by consistent growth and full-year profitability on its historical solution (Mirakl Platform). Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) increased by 15% to $177 million in 2024. This growth demonstrates the flywheel effect of Mirakl-powered marketplaces and the seamless integration of our solutions, benefiting our clients.From Pioneering the Marketplace Economy to Leading an AI powered eCommerce revolutionWhen Mirakl launched in 2012, it pioneered a groundbreaking technology that created a new category within the eCommerce market, enabling B2C and B2B enterprises to accelerate growth by developing and scaling their own marketplace.Mirakl's AI-powered suite of solutions empowers them to effectively seize key e-commerce opportunities:● Mirakl Platform allows efficient, scalable and unified marketplace and dropship operations;● Mirakl Payout streamlines seller payments and KYC for faster time-to-market and smoother operations;● Mirakl Catalog Platform automates supplier catalog integration and enriches data at scale;● Mirakl Ads monetizes online traffic, supports campaign creation and management and enhance the customer experience through personalization;● Mirakl Connect supports brands & sellers with catalog onboarding and enrichment through the Catalog Transformer, and advertising investment with Adspert."In 2024, Mirakl delivered another strong year and we are building momentum into 2025, diversifying into other ecommerce services and implementing AI powered solutions. We didn’t just help businesses launch marketplaces—we fundamentally redefined how commerce scales in the digital age. Only Mirakl offers the expertise and technology to achieve this at scale, and we remain committed to our mission of leveling the playing field and challenging digital monopolies to ensure a fairer, more competitive online economy. We expect to see Retail Media and Mirakl Connect growing share of overall revenue going forward " said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and co-CEO, Mirakl.Innovation and AI – Shaping the Future of Commerce2024 marked a transformative leap in Mirakl's AI strategy, as we shifted from incremental AI-powered features to launching comprehensive AI products that fundamentally reimagine how enterprises operate. The Catalog Transformer, our flagship AI solution launched in the second half of the year, exemplifies this new approach by completely automating the end-to-end catalog management process. This breakthrough represents our evolution from enhancing specific tasks to revolutionizing entire user workflows through AI.With a dedicated team of 300+ engineers, including over 50 focused exclusively on AI, we have made AI the driving force behind our solutions, doubling our investments in AI by more than 100% YoY to deliver meaningful impact for businesses worldwide. AI is seamlessly integrated into our platform empowering enterprises, brands, and sellers to make smarter decisions faster, automate tasks to save time and resources, and deliver unparalleled value to their customers. In 2025 alone, Mirakl plans to invest in AI an amount equal to the total of the last three years combined. AI is also significantly utilized internally to increase productivity within teams. In 2024, over 80% of Mirakl employees were using generative AI daily and created numerous AI-agents to streamline their work."AI is at the heart of everything we do at Mirakl. It’s not just a tool; it’s a transformative force reshaping how businesses operate and scale in the digital economy. By embedding AI across our suite of solutions and fine-tuning advanced models like Meta's Llama, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and Mistral’s 7b for commerce-specific use cases, we’re empowering enterprises, brands, and sellers to achieve unparalleled levels of efficiency, precision, and growth. This ensures our customers remain ahead in an ever-evolving competitive landscape, leveraging the full potential of AI tailored to their unique needs." said Philippe Corrot, co-founder and co-CEO, Mirakl.2024 Business Performance of Mirakl’s Suite of Solutions● Mirakl Platform achieved full-year profitability thanks to continued growthFor the first time, Mirakl Platform—our flagship solution enabling enterprises to launch, manage, and scale their marketplace and dropship operations—delivered full-year positive EBITDA. This milestone reflects the platform’s scalability and the trust of our 450+ clients worldwide. In 2024, Mirakl has seen 52 global enterprises and fast growing disruptors join its customer base by implementing marketplace, dropship, payments or catalog management solutions powered by Mirakl. Profitability was achieved through robust client acquisition and effective cost management.Mirakl achieved a record $11.2 billion in annual GMV on marketplace and dropship through Mirakl Platform, a 30% year-over-year growth reinforcing its market leading position as enabler of long-term growth for enterprises. In 2024 over 30 customers surpassed the $100 million GMV threshold. 39 enterprises launched their marketplaces or dropship activities including Nordstrom, Bild Marktplatz, JB HiFi, Castorama, Henry Schein, Janie & Jack, TotalPlay, Autodoc and Zooplus.In Q4 2024, Mirakl was Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ for Marketplace Development Platform receiving the highest score possible in 21 of 33 criteria, including AI, Retail Media, Seller network and Seller onboarding tools● Mirakl Ads: Redefining Success in Retail MediaLaunched in 2023, Mirakl Ads has quickly established itself as an AI-transformative force in the next generation of retail media. This AI-powered solution enables retailers to monetize their online traffic through advanced, data-driven advertising tools, offering transparency, precision, and unparalleled ROI for brands & sellers. In 2024, Mirakl Ads gained 22 new clients, achieving over 100% year-over-year growth and demonstrating its ability to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the retail industry. Mirakl Ads supports close to 30 leading retailers such as Maisons du Monde, Rakuten France, Mathis Home, Shop Simon, Stadium and Vertbaudet among its growing roster of clients.The collaboration with Rakuten kicked off with a successful proof of concept in July 2024, showcasing Mirakl Ads' superior performance over other solutions with +53% stronger monetization performance. Moreover, Mirakl Ads proved its capability to seamlessly integrate into an existing digital ecosystem outside of the Mirakl suite.● Mirakl Connect: Becoming the Central Hub for Brands & Sellers ECommerce OperationsMirakl Connect is now emerging as a new revenue-generating asset for Mirakl, capitalizing on its growing base of sellers. Positioned as the leading global platform for channel management, Mirakl Connect offers brands and sellers a unified, AI-powered hub to drive their online growth worldwide.In 2024, the acquisition of Adspert further solidified Mirakl's leadership in the retail media space. This addition brings advanced software solutions designed to help brands and sellers maximize their Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) across both Mirakl-powered and non-Mirakl marketplaces, as well as other eCommerce channels. By enhancing capabilities on the demand side of retail media, Mirakl extends its commitment beyond marketplace operators to directly serve brands and sellers, establishing itself as a strategic partner in their digital commerce success.Mirakl Connect integrates advanced catalog onboarding, native connectors, and state-of-the-art channel management solutions, leveraging OpenAI, Mistral AI, and Mirakl’s proprietary AI models. It also provides a centralized solution for managing and optimizing advertising strategies, ensuring sellers can achieve measurable success. With financial services and enhanced reporting capabilities on the horizon.

