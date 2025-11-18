Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / VCOR & Ignition Interlock Violation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5005017

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Klara Calderon-Guthe

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 11/17/25, 1659 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middlebrook Rd and US Route 7, Waltham, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Release Conditions and Ignition Interlock Restricted Driver's License

 

ACCUSED: David Ouellette

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/17/25 at approximately 1659 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Middlebrook Rd near the intersection with US Route 7 in the Town of Waltham. The operator was identified as David Ouellette (59) of Waltham, VT. The investigation revealed Oullette was violating his conditions of release and his ignition interlock restriction. Oullette was placed under arrest and transported to the Middlebury Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Ouellette was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/29/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe

Vermont State Police – New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen HWY

New Haven, VT 05472

802-388-4919


