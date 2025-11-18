New Haven Barracks / VCOR & Ignition Interlock Violation

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B5005017 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Klara Calderon-Guthe STATION: New Haven CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919 DATE/TIME: 11/17/25, 1659 Hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Middlebrook Rd and US Route 7, Waltham, VT VIOLATION: Violation of Release Conditions and Ignition Interlock Restricted Driver's License ACCUSED: David Ouellette AGE: 59 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/17/25 at approximately 1659 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Middlebrook Rd near the intersection with US Route 7 in the Town of Waltham. The operator was identified as David Ouellette (59) of Waltham, VT. The investigation revealed Oullette was violating his conditions of release and his ignition interlock restriction. Oullette was placed under arrest and transported to the Middlebury Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Ouellette was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 12/29/25, 1230 hours COURT: Addison LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: INCLUDED *Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe Vermont State Police – New Haven 2490 Ethan Allen HWY New Haven, VT 05472 802-388-4919



