New Haven Barracks / VCOR & Ignition Interlock Violation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5005017
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Klara Calderon-Guthe
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/17/25, 1659 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middlebrook Rd and US Route 7, Waltham, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Release Conditions and Ignition Interlock Restricted Driver's License
ACCUSED: David Ouellette
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/17/25 at approximately 1659 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Middlebrook Rd near the intersection with US Route 7 in the Town of Waltham. The operator was identified as David Ouellette (59) of Waltham, VT. The investigation revealed Oullette was violating his conditions of release and his ignition interlock restriction. Oullette was placed under arrest and transported to the Middlebury Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Ouellette was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/29/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
