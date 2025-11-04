Merit Academy Students Excel in Several Sports

Merit Academy Merit Academy Volleyball. (Photo courtesty Merit Academy) Merit Academy Cross Country (Photo courtesy Merit Academy)

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merit Academy students in various sporting activities deserve congratulations after finishing up great Fall season.The School of Rhetoric (high school grades) XC (cross-country) team had some excellent results at the Air Academy Kadet Invitational on October 11, 2025. Congratulations to varsity runners:J. Noel - 5th place (18:29)A. Richards - 14th place (23:23)N. Viele - 61st place (29:11)The results of the School of Logic (middle school grades) penultimate race of the season were:B. Whitaker - 7th place (6th grade boys)K. Whitaker - 33rd place (7/8 grade boys)M. Canter - 62nd place (7/8 grade boys)D. Illingworth - 63rd place (7/8 grade boys)A. Viele - 22nd place (7/8 grade girls)“The SOL Cross-Country team wrapped up their season with some great performances at the Middle School State meet,” said Coach Dave Kinton. “In the girls open race A. Viele finished 6th place out of 80 runners. In the boys’ open race K. Whitaker finished 9th, B. Whitaker came in 25th, M. Canter was 75th, and D. Illingworth finished 78th. Congratulations to our SOL runners on a great season.”“We are so proud of all of our School of Grammar (elementary grades) Landshark Runners for their perseverance and friendship out on the course this season,” said Rosie Hendrickson, Dean of the Merit Academy Grammar School.Final Landshark Running Results:1.5 Mile Race BoysO. Kinton- 1st place overallC. Kinton - 2nd place overallB. Turotte - 3rd place overallR. Weller - 2nd place for 5th grade1 Mile Race GirlsL. Lund - 2nd place overallS. McGarrah - 3rd place overallC. Pugh - 3rd place for 5th gradeA.Knopp -1st place for 3rd grade1/2 Mile Race BoysT. Hart - 1st place overallW. Whitaker - 2nd place overallD. Cross - 3rd place overall1/2 Mile Race GirlsL. Herrman - 3rd place overallA. Weller - 3rd place for 3rd gradeIn volleyball, the Merit Academy girl’s teams won a second set of matches on October 9, 2025 against the Colorado Springs School Kodiaks. The Bears won both A and B games 2-0 to take both matches. The Bears B team finished their impressive first season at 4-1.The Merit Academy A team volleyball completed the season sweep of Cripple Creek- Victor. The match went to 3 games with the Bears pulling ahead winning the season series against the Pioneers.Standing at 6-3, the A Team then played a tri-tournament in Cotopaxi against host Cotopaxi and Custer County to finish their regular season and headed to the West Central League Tournament in Cotopaxi.The Bears volleyball B team finished off the year at 4-1. The A team went 8-5 and ended up being in the "B" bracket end-of-season tournament and took 1st place.“The teams did an amazing job this year - especially being our first year having a middle school volleyball team,” said Coach Jim Reaser.About Merit AcademyMerit Academy is a public charter school in the Woodland Park School District.

