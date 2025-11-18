128th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism meeting takes place in Ergneti

ERGNETI, 18 November 2025 – The 128th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) took place today in Ergneti. The meeting was co-facilitated by Bettina Patricia Boughani, Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM), and Christoph Späti, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus.

The co-facilitators welcomed the continued commitment of all participants to the IPRM format. They underlined its crucial role in addressing security-related developments and finding practical solutions for women, men and children on both sides of the administrative boundary line (ABL).

Participants exchanged views on the recent security developments and challenges faced by conflict-affected population, including limitations on freedom of movement. The EUMM and OSCE reiterated their concern over the practice of detentions. They advocated for prompt information exchange through the hotline, encouraged applying a humanitarian approach to current cases and called for swift releases. The co-facilitators also underlined that taking further steps to facilitate freedom of movement across the ABL would help strengthen trust and security among local communities and support a return to a more normal life. One such opportunity would be to extend the December opening period of the controlled crossing points into early January, allowing for greater movement during the holiday season. This is particularly important as it enables families divided by the ABL to visit each other, attend religious services, and maintain vital social ties during a time traditionally dedicated to family reunions.

Finally, the participants praised the EUMM-managed Hotline as an effective practical tool for sharing reliable, timely information on security and humanitarian issues.

The IPRM was preceded by a Technical Meeting focused on irrigation-related issues. Participants reflected on the concluded irrigation season and the constructive cooperation achieved in this area. They appreciated discussions with three OSCE experts and acknowledged the essential role of the EUMM in providing measurements of water levels, as well as the Mission-managed Hotline in ensuring timely and accurate exchange of this information, helping to resolve challenges such as necessary maintenance and cleaning of the Tiriponi canal.

The last IPRM meeting of the year is scheduled to take place on 22 December 2025.