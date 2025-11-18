SPAZIO Vino & Cucina Brings the Best Italian Food, Elegant Event Space, and Immersive Cooking Classes to the Triangle

Spazio Holly Springs Italian Restaurant and Event Space Spazio Holly Springs Italian Restaurant Spazio Holly Springs Italian Cooking Classes

Roman Roots, Local Flavor—SPAZIO’s Cooking Classes & Event Space Are Here!

We created SPAZIO to be more than a restaurant, It’s a space (Spazio) where people come together to eat, celebrate and relax.” — Chef Paolo Gavazza

HOLLY SRRINGS, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new culinary destination has arrived in the heart of Holly Springs. SPAZIO Vino & Cucina is redefining the local dining scene with a bold promise: to deliver the best Italian food in the Triangle, paired with a warm, welcoming atmosphere perfect for private events, celebrations, and hands-on culinary experiences.Rooted in the rich traditions of Roman cuisine, SPAZIO offers more than just a meal—it offers a story. Guests are invited to savor handmade pasta, rustic sauces, and curated wines in a space designed for connection and celebration. Whether you're planning an intimate gathering or a lively soirée, the venue’s flexible event space accommodates everything from rehearsal dinners to corporate mixers.But the experience doesn’t stop at the table. SPAZIO’s signature cooking classes invite guests behind the scenes to learn the art of Italian cooking from seasoned chefs. From gnocchi rolling to tiramisu layering, each class is a journey through flavor, culture, and community.“We created SPAZIO to be more than a restaurant,” says Chef Paolo “It’s a place where people come together—to eat, to learn, to celebrate. Whether you're here for a romantic dinner or a pasta-making class with friends, we want every moment to feel special.”SPAZIO Vino & Cucina is now open for dinner service, private bookings, and class registration. For reservations, event inquiries, or to explore upcoming culinary workshops, visit https://spazioromana.com/or follow @spazioromana on Instagram and Facebook.

