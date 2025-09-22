SPAZIO Vino & Cucina Partners with Oasis Mobile Cigar Lounge for Exclusive Steak, Bourbon & Cigar Dinner Experience

Spazio Holly Springs NC Steak, Bourbon and Wine dinner

SPAZIO Vino & Cucina announces a one-night-only collaboration with Oasis Mobile Cigar Lounge.

This partnership is about elevating the senses,” says Chef Paolo Gavazza, Owner of SPAZIO. “We’re bringing together bold flavors, refined spirits, and the luxury of cigar culture in one night.” — Chef Paolo Gavazza

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPAZIO Vino & Cucina Partners with Oasis Mobile Cigar Lounge for Exclusive Steak, Bourbon & Cigar Dinner ExperienceSPAZIO Vino & Cucina, the premier Italian event space in Holly Springs known for its immersive cooking classes and chef-led culinary experiences, is proud to announce a one-night-only collaboration with Oasis Mobile Cigar Lounge. The two hospitality innovators will host a luxurious Steak, Bourbon & Cigar Dinner on Thursday, November 6, blending fine dining, premium spirits, and cigar culture into an unforgettable evening.Guests will indulge in a chef-crafted steak dinner paired with hand-selected bourbons, followed by curated cigar tastings inside the Oasis Lounge’s mobile cigar sanctuary. The event will take place at SPAZIO’s elegant venue, which has become a local favorite for cooking classes in Holly Springs and intimate gatherings that celebrate food, wine, and community.Event Highlights Include:• 🥩 Exquisite steak dinner prepared by Chef Paolo Gavazza• 🥃 4 hand selected Bourbons served as you wish• 💨 Premium cigars and lounge experience curated by Oasis Cigar Mobile Cigar Lounge• 🛋️ Access to Holly Springs’ most stylish event spaceOasis Mobile Cigar Lounge, known for its upscale mobile experience and curated cigar selection, brings a unique touch of sophistication to the Triangle’s event scene. Their climate-controlled lounge offers guests a comfortable, stylish space to unwind, connect, and enjoy premium cigars in a relaxed setting.SPAZIO continues to redefine what a local event space can offer—hosting everything from hands-on cooking classes to curated wine dinners and now, experiential collaborations that blend culinary artistry with lifestyle luxury. This event is designed for guests who appreciate the finer things: expertly grilled steaks, smooth bourbon, and the timeless ritual of a good cigar.Limited seating available.To reserve your spot, visit SPAZIO’s official website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.