Spazio Vino & Cucina Launches Immersive Cooking Classes with Chef Paolo Gavazza in Holly Springs Event Space

Spazio Holly Springs Cooking Class

SPAZIO Vino & Cucina, is proud to announce the launch of its immersive cooking classes led by ALMA-trained Chef Paolo Gavazza

We’re creating more than just a cooking class - we’re building a space for culture and culinary joy, our event space is designed to bring people together around the table, just like in Rome.” — Chef Paolo Gavazza

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPAZIO Vino & Cucina , a premier Italian restaurant rooted in Roman tradition, is proud to announce the launch of its immersive cooking classes led by ALMA-trained Chef Paolo Gavazza. Hosted in the restaurant’s elegant event space , these hands-on experiences invite guests to explore the art of authentic Italian cuisine in a warm, communal setting.Chef Paolo Gavazza brings decades of culinary mastery and a deep passion for Roman flavors to Holly Springs. Guests will learn to craft handmade pasta, Roman Pinsa, gnocchi alla Romana, and classic Italian desserts using traditional techniques and locally sourced ingredients. Each class includes wine pairings, cultural storytelling, and a shared meal that transforms learning into celebration.In addition to cooking classes, SPAZIO Vino & Cucina offers a versatile event space for private dinners, wine tastings, chef’s table experiences, and team-building events. With its rustic-modern ambiance and flexible layout, it’s quickly becoming a destination for food-forward gatherings in the Triangle area.Learn more and reserve your experience at SpazioRomana.comFor media inquiries or interviewsDavid G. AllenMarketing & Culinary Events CoordinatorD@spazioromana.co

