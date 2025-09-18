Spazio Vino & Cucina Launches Immersive Cooking Classes with Chef Paolo Gavazza in Holly Springs Event Space
SPAZIO Vino & Cucina, is proud to announce the launch of its immersive cooking classes led by ALMA-trained Chef Paolo Gavazza
Chef Paolo Gavazza brings decades of culinary mastery and a deep passion for Roman flavors to Holly Springs. Guests will learn to craft handmade pasta, Roman Pinsa, gnocchi alla Romana, and classic Italian desserts using traditional techniques and locally sourced ingredients. Each class includes wine pairings, cultural storytelling, and a shared meal that transforms learning into celebration.
In addition to cooking classes, SPAZIO Vino & Cucina offers a versatile event space for private dinners, wine tastings, chef’s table experiences, and team-building events. With its rustic-modern ambiance and flexible layout, it’s quickly becoming a destination for food-forward gatherings in the Triangle area.
Learn more and reserve your experience at SpazioRomana.com
