James F. Mueller Releases 'The Donnie Diaries: An Ode to Ipecac' Ahead of the 2026 Election Year

The Donnie Diaries: An Ode to Ipecac Mueller's Muses by James F. Mueller James F. Mueller, Mueller Art & Literature

New satirical political novel blends outrage, shadow work, and cultural critique; The Donnie Diaries series continues throughout 2026

This book is a war cry in clown makeup. The horror isn’t supernatural, it’s political. And the shadow isn’t ‘out there.’ It’s ours.” — Dr. Phineas T. Redwell

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fine artist and author James F. Mueller has released both editions of The Donnie Diaries: An Ode to Ipecac , now available in ebook and print-on-demand paperback. Published by Iconoclast Publishing, this expanded release follows the book’s digital Halloween debut. It marks the official launch of a multi-volume series that will continue rolling out through 2026, ahead of a pivotal U.S. election year.Part political satire and part psychological mirror, An Ode to Ipecac—a title chosen to symbolize the purging of toxic narratives—examines power, propaganda, and cultural complicity through the surreal narration of Phineas T. Redwell, a once-minor character reborn as an LSD-lit literary truth-teller. The novel blends biting humor with deep collective shadow work, inviting readers to confront the darker forces influencing democracy, media, and public perception.“This book is a war cry in clown makeup,” says Phineas T. Redwell. “The horror isn’t supernatural, it’s political. And the shadow isn’t ‘out there.’ It’s ours.”Born in the season of masks and shadows—Halloween, Samhain, and Día de los Muertos—the full release now steps into a broader national awakening to truth and power as the United States moves into 2026. Mueller frames the work as a cultural exorcism: a call to identify and purge the toxic narratives, charismatic distortions, and political mythologies that thrive in the collective unconscious. This book is not just a read; it is a call to action.The Donnie Diaries: An Ode to Ipecac serves as the satirical counterpart to Mueller’s earlier work, Confessions of St. Augustine, a philosophical exploration of personal truth and spiritual clarity. Where Confessions looked inward, The Donnie Diaries looks outward, confronting the shadow side of political life. Together, the two bodies of work offer a dual framework: one rooted in inner transformation, the other in the collective shadow a nation must face to create meaningful change.As The Donnie Diaries series continues through 2026, each installment will further examine themes of political identity, media psychology, and the cultural shadows that shape public life. The series promises a thought-provoking journey into the underbelly of political consciousness, offering a unique perspective on the forces that influence American society.About James F. MuellerJames F. Mueller, an internationally recognized artist and author, brings a unique perspective to his work. His career spans decades of global acclaim, including a 16-year collection of paintings for industrialist Robert Abplanalp, a close friend of President Richard Nixon . Mueller's solo exhibition at the prestigious Gallery Chardin in Paris in 1988, despite a postal strike, garnered widespread praise. His art has since been showcased worldwide, admired for its daring and distinctive vision. Beyond his artistic career, Mueller has devoted more than 20 years to working with individuals with developmental disabilities and has forged deep cultural connections with the Yavapai-Apache Nation in Arizona. His monastic lifestyle and spiritual insight permeate his writing, making his latest work not only satire but also a cultural exorcism. For more information, visit https://muellerartandliterature.com About Iconoclast PublishingIconoclast Publishing, founded to challenge conventional thought, produces work that provokes critical thinking and inspires dialogue. With a focus on art, literature, and cultural commentary, Iconoclast amplifies distinctive voices that push the boundaries of creativity and intellect. The press first released the exclusive second edition of Confessions of St. Augustine, and now continues its mission with the new release of The Donnie Diaries series by James F. Mueller.###

