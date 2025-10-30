The Donnie Diaries: An Ode to Ipecac — The Literary Exorcism Begins This Halloween

The Donnie Diaries: An Ode to Ipecac Love Letters in the Sand by James F. Mueller Mueller's Muses by James F. Mueller

Part I now available on Kindle; full collector’s release to follow from Iconoclast Publishing

This book is a war cry in clown makeup. It's not horror in the supernatural sense; it's horror in the all-too-familiar political one.” — Dr. Phineas T. Redwell

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As anticipation builds for the complete release of The Donnie Diaries series, readers can now experience the digital debut of The Donnie Diaries: An Ode to Ipecac , the first installment in acclaimed fine artist and author James F. Mueller ’s blistering new book series.Just in time for Halloween and under the shadow of a looming U.S. midterm election year, acclaimed fine artist and author James F. Mueller unleashes a new literary beast: The Donnie Diaries: An Ode to Ipecac, the first installment in his blistering new book series. Published by Iconoclast Publishing, this politically savage, hallucinatory, and darkly comedic work offers readers a searing reckoning with power, propaganda, and cultural complicity, making it a must-read in the current political climate.Narrated by the LSD-drenched voice of Phineas T. Redwell, a minor character turned literary anarchist, An Ode to Ipecac is a fever dream of satire and outrage, a literary Molotov cocktail daring someone to light the fuse. Mueller blends the wit of Tristram Shandy with the irreverence of South Park, filtered through a Halloween mask of Ginsberg's Howl."This book is a war cry in clown makeup," says Phineas T. Redwell. "It's not horror in the supernatural sense, it's horror in the all-too-familiar political one."The pre-launch release coincides with Halloween, Samhain, Día de los Muertos, and the season of masks and hauntings, an eerie echo of the book's core message: "The monster doesn't wear a mask. He's already in the mirror."Like its namesake syrup, An Ode to Ipecac is meant to provoke, expel, and ultimately heal. Mueller's prose deconstructs the mythology of authoritarian charisma, confronting readers with their complicity in a culture where propaganda thrives and truth is optional. Each chapter drips with political outrage and spiritual candor, challenging readers to wake from complacency and confront the horrors we've come to normalize.The Donnie Diaries stands as the satirical twin to Mueller's earlier work, Confessions of St. Augustine . While Confessions looked inward with spiritual honesty, Donnie looks outward with apocalyptic satire. Together, the two works serve as a double mirror: one searching for grace, the other howling against corruption.About James F. MuellerJames F. Mueller, an internationally recognized artist and author, brings a unique perspective to his work. His career spans decades of global acclaim, including a 16-year collection of paintings for industrialist Robert Abplanalp, a close friend of President Richard Nixon. Mueller's solo exhibition at the prestigious Gallery Chardin in Paris in 1988, despite a postal strike, garnered widespread praise. His art has since been showcased worldwide, admired for its daring and distinctive vision. Beyond his artistic career, Mueller has devoted more than 20 years to working with individuals with developmental disabilities and has forged deep cultural connections with the Yavapai-Apache Nation in Arizona. His monastic lifestyle and spiritual insight permeate his writing, making his latest work not only satire but also a cultural exorcism. For more information, visit https://muellerartandliterature.com About Iconoclast PublishingIconoclast Publishing, founded to challenge conventional thought, produces groundbreaking work that provokes critical thinking and inspires dialogue. With a focus on art, literature, and cultural exploration, Iconoclast amplifies unique perspectives that push the boundaries of creativity and intellectualism. Alongside The Donnie Diaries, Iconoclast is proud to present the exclusive second edition of St. Augustine's Confessions, a work that will surely stimulate your intellect and inspire critical thought.###

