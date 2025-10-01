Iconoclast Publishing Announces Exclusive Second Edition Release of James Mueller’s Confessions of St. Augustine

Confessions of St. Augustine: A Novel by James F Mueller Confessions of St. Augustine: A Novel by James F Mueller Back Cover James Mueller, Mueller Art and Literature

This second edition celebrates James Mueller's artistic legacy and the profound impact of this seminal work. Each copy is personally signed by the author, making it a true collector’s piece.” — Iconoclast Publishing

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iconoclast Publishing is proud to announce the release of a limited second edition of Confessions of St. Augustine , a visually captivating and reflective work by internationally renowned author and artist James Mueller . This anticipated edition will be available for purchase in September 2025.Initially published in 2013, Confessions of St. Augustine fuses Mueller's profound reflections with an extraordinary collection of his artwork, offering readers an immersive experience that bridges literary depth and visual expression. Widely regarded as a modern classic, the book has been praised for its thematic exploration of self-discovery, spirituality, and human connection. Its influence has been compared to literary staples like Catcher in the Rye for its introspective narrative and timeless relevance.Iconoclast Publishing is excited to reintroduce Confessions of St. Augustine to a new audience. This second edition celebrates James Mueller's artistic legacy and honors the transformative impact of this important book. Each book is personally signed by the author.This limited second edition will feature original artwork by James Mueller, providing unique insights into the book's artistic and literary significance, making it a true collector's item for art and literature enthusiasts. Pre-orders for the limited second edition of Confessions of St. Augustine will begin in September 2025 on the Mueller Art & Literature website.As the excitement for the re-release of Confessions of St. Augustine builds, Mueller is also preparing to unveil his next political book, The Donnie Diaries: An Ode to Ipecac, a provocative and satirical exploration of contemporary political discourse. More details on its release will be announced soon.For more information, please visit https://muellerartandliterature.com About James MuellerJames Mueller is an internationally recognized artist and author whose career spans decades of global acclaim. In addition to his artistic endeavors, Mueller was commissioned to create a collection of pastel paintings over the course of sixteen years for Robert (Bob) Abplanalp, a close friend of President Richard Nixon . Notably, in 1980, Mueller was personally commissioned by Abplanalp to paint a portrait of Nixon himself.Mueller held a one-person art show at the prestigious Gallery Chardin in Paris in 1988, which garnered widespread praise despite challenges like a postal strike. His work has since been exhibited in major galleries worldwide, earning him acclaim for his distinctive artistic vision.Beyond his artistic achievements, Mueller has devoted over twenty years to working with individuals who are intellectually and developmentally disabled, and has built strong cultural connections with the Apache Indian community in Arizona, where he currently resides. His spiritual and cultural insights, heavily influenced by his monastic lifestyle, are interwoven throughout his work.In addition to his visual art, Mueller has authored a trilogy of novels, further solidifying his place as a unique voice in contemporary literature. His latest work, The Donnie Diaries: An Ode to Ipecac, showcases his sharp wit and fearless approach to political and cultural commentary, inspiring readers to think critically about the world around them.About Iconoclast PublishingIconoclast Publishing, founded to challenge conventional thought, has produced groundbreaking work that provokes critical thinking and inspires meaningful dialogue. Focusing on art, literature, and cultural exploration, Iconoclast Publishing has brought to light a unique quality and perspective—content that pushes the boundaries of creativity and intellectualism. We are excited to bring you the exclusive second edition of James Mueller's Confessions of St. Augustine.###

