dKilo Launches Mobile Publisher App, Bringing Real-Time DOOH Control to the GCC

Our goal has always been to merge the intelligence of digital marketing with the scale of outdoor media.” — Mohamed Mousa, CEO of dKilo

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- dKilo Launches Mobile Publisher App, Bringing Real-Time DOOH Control to the GCCdKilo, the leading Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home ( pDOOH advertising platform, today announced the launch of its Mobile Publisher App, a new mobile companion that gives advertisers full control over their campaigns, anytime, and anywhere.The app mirrors the functionality of dKilo’s web-based Publisher Platform, empowering advertisers to track impressions, analyze performance, and optimize campaigns in real-time, directly from their smartphones. It is currently available on the Google Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store for iOS.With the rollout across GCC, dKilo continues to redefine outdoor advertising in Saudi Arabia -and soon in neighboring GCC countries- transforming digital billboards into smart, measurable, and data-driven marketing tools.Real-Time Transparency in MotionThe Mobile Publisher App is built for marketers who demand clarity and control. It provides live visibility into every campaign, including hourly updates on key performance metrics such as:Total Impressions and Display TimeeCPM (Cost per Thousand Impressions)Distance Covered per CampaignLive Vehicle and Route TrackingAdvertisers can now make data-backed adjustments mid-flight, ensuring every ad loop and impression drives value.“We’ve taken everything brands love about the Publisher Platform and put it in their pocket,” said Mohamed Mousa, CEO of dKilo. “Advertisers can now see their campaigns live, track performance on the go, and make instant optimizations, all from their phone. This is the future of DOOH control.”The Next Step in Intelligent Outdoor AdvertisingThe launch of the Mobile Publisher App marks a major milestone in dKilo’s mission to make Digital Out-of-Home advertising more transparent, measurable, and performance-driven.By integrating live geo-intelligence and audience movement data, dKilo enables advertisers to target audiences where they actually move — not where they might be.“Our goal has always been to merge the intelligence of digital marketing with the scale of outdoor media,” Mousa added. “With this mobile app, advertisers get full transparency, measurable results, and smarter campaign execution, all in real time.”A Smarter, More Measurable DOOH FutureWith more than 1.5 million daily impressions across its connected vehicle network, dKilo continues to lead the region’s DOOH transformation. The new app empowers brands and agencies to monitor fleet activity, performance reports, and zone-level engagement directly through their mobile devices.The result is a programmatic, data-driven advertising ecosystem that aligns outdoor campaigns with today’s digital performance standards.About dKilodKilo is a leading innovator in Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (pDOOH) advertising across the Middle East.Through its fleet-powered displays, AI-integrated Publisher Platform, and real-time analytics tools, dKilo enables brands to execute high-impact, measurable, and hyper-local campaigns with full transparency.Operating across Dammam and Khobar, dKilo is redefining outdoor advertising by combining digital precision with real-world reach, delivering campaigns that are dynamic, data-led, and impossible to ignore.🔗 Learn more at www.dkilo.com

