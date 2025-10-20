dKilo Unlocks Real-Time Transparency for DOOH

dKilo New DOOH Publisher Platform dKilo New DOOH Online Publisher Platform

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- dKilo, a leading digital out-of-home ( DOOH ) technology company, today announced the launch of its Publisher Platform, a next-generation analytics system designed to bring unprecedented visibility and accountability to outdoor media. The platform introduces real-time, route-level tracking, enabling advertisers to monitor campaign performance with the same precision they expect from online channels.Built on a foundation of mobility data, IoT connectivity, and AI-powered analytics, the Publisher Platform allows brands to see exactly where and when their messages are being displayed. Advertisers can track vehicle locations, routes, impressions, distance covered, and display activity in real time through a single interactive dashboard. This level of transparency ensures every impression is verified, every route is accounted for, and every Riyal spent can be measured.“With our Publisher Platform, DOOH is no longer a black box,” said Mohamed Mousa, CEO of dKilo. “Advertisers can finally see their campaigns in motion — how they perform in different neighborhoods, what exposure they generate, and how effectively they reach their audience. It’s outdoor advertising with digital-level clarity.”The system provides hourly campaign updates, bridging the long-standing gap between traditional out-of-home visibility and digital media measurability. Brands can view live analytics, assess performance trends, and adjust campaigns mid-flight to maximize reach and engagement. The platform’s data architecture integrates GPS telemetry and real-time display verification, ensuring advertisers can validate impressions with factual accuracy rather than estimates or projections.As marketing budgets continue shifting toward performance-driven media , the need for transparent, data-backed channels has become critical. dKilo’s platform addresses this need by combining the scale of outdoor media with the accountability of digital advertising, creating a hybrid ecosystem where brands can engage audiences on the move while maintaining full control over campaign outcomes.“This is not just about technology — it’s about trust,” added Mousa. “For years, advertisers have had to take outdoor results on faith. We’re replacing that guesswork with verifiable data.”About dKilodKilo is a pioneer in digital out-of-home (DOOH) innovation, combining technology, mobility, and data science to reimagine how brands connect with audiences in the physical world. Through its fleet-powered smart screens and real-time analytics infrastructure, dKilo delivers hyper-local, data-driven advertising experiences that move with the city.With operations expanding across Riyadh, Dammam, and Khobar, and partnerships extending throughout the GCC, dKilo is setting new standards for measurable, transparent, and performance-led outdoor advertising.

