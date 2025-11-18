People living with mental illness are not work shy

Mental illness can be severe and enduring. The symptoms can be so severe that some people are unable to work. But many people living with mental illness are highly motivated to find and stay in employment.

They often hold qualifications, transferable skills, and real ambition. But crucially, they may face extra barriers to meaningful employment, such as stigma, limited opportunities, or low confidence.

At Rethink Mental Illness, we’re passionate about creating a society that truly cares for people severely affected by mental illness.

Our Individual Placement Support (IPS) employment services exist to provide personalised, one-to-one support to enable people living with mental illness to be linked with employment opportunities that are suited to their skills and interests.