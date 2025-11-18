S.D. Highway 46 to Reopen in Southeast South Dakota to the Iowa State Line

For Immediate Release:

BERESFORD, S.D. - On Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, S.D. Highway 46 from S.D. Highway 11 to the Iowa state line is scheduled to reopen to traffic. This portion of Highway 46 has been closed since April 2025 as part of a multi-year reconstruction project. Minor cleanup work may still be ongoing outside of the roadway shoulders. Motorists should remain alert for equipment and workers through the work zone.

The reopened section of Highway 46, which is a continuation of the grading project from the east edge of Beresford to Highway 11, has a temporary surfacing. The surfacing on the entire stretch will consist of a chip sealed blotter from the east edge of Beresford to the Iowa state line. Pavement markings and highway delineation have been completed.

With the temporary surfacing in place, motorists should expect a rougher road surface. A posted reduced speed limit of 55 mph will be in effect until final surfacing operations.

The prime contractor for the $24.9 million reconstruction project is Foothills Contracting of Webster, SD. A separate project contract for final paving and surfacing is scheduled for 2026.

Find the latest project information at https://dot.sd.gov/hwy46-beresford-pcn-04jf.

For updates on major project updates, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text “BERESFORD46” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

