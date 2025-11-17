Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,814 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Highway 212 Reopened to Traffic Near Frankfort

For Immediate Release:
Monday, Nov. 17, 2025

Contact:
Brad Letcher, Huron Area Engineer, 605-353-7140

FRANKFORT, S.D. – As of 12 p.m. (noon) on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, U.S. Highway 212, from five miles east of Redfield to east of Frankfort, has been reopened to all traffic. Motorists should be aware that there is an interim asphalt surface treatment through the work area. A reduced speed limit of 55 miles per hour is in place. Both the car and truck detours around the project have been removed. 

Paving operations on this project are scheduled to begin in 2026. The prime contractor for this $5.8 million project is Midland Contracting, Inc. of Volga, SD. 

Featured Project Information:
Find more information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/frankfort

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

U.S. Highway 212 Reopened to Traffic Near Frankfort

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more