U.S. Highway 212 Reopened to Traffic Near Frankfort

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Nov. 17, 2025

Contact:

Brad Letcher, Huron Area Engineer, 605-353-7140

FRANKFORT, S.D. – As of 12 p.m. (noon) on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, U.S. Highway 212, from five miles east of Redfield to east of Frankfort, has been reopened to all traffic. Motorists should be aware that there is an interim asphalt surface treatment through the work area. A reduced speed limit of 55 miles per hour is in place. Both the car and truck detours around the project have been removed.

Paving operations on this project are scheduled to begin in 2026. The prime contractor for this $5.8 million project is Midland Contracting, Inc. of Volga, SD.

Featured Project Information:

Find more information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/frankfort.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-