VADOC Provides More Information on Fatal Attack at River North Correctional Center

Agency News November 18, 2025

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Office of Law Enforcement Services (OLES) continues to investigate the deadly Monday morning attack by an inmate at River North Correctional Center. Additionally, the VADOC is fully cooperating with Grayson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon R. Boyles.

River North inmate John Holomon Russell, 32, attacked Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall, 40, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Russell was serving an 11 year, 11 month total sentence. He was sentenced to 15 years with 8 years and 1 month suspended for a carjacking offense (offense date 5/9/2017) in Fairfax County Circuit Court, 3 years for use of a firearm in commission of a felony offense (offense date 5/9/2017) in Fairfax County Circuit Court, and 4 years and 8 months with 2 years and 8 months suspended for a shoplifting offense (offense date 11/15/2016) in Albemarle County Circuit Court.

Two additional Officers were treated at a local hospital following the attack. Both have now been released.

“The Virginia Department of Corrections will never stop saying Officer Jeremy Hall’s name, and the people of Virginia should never forget him,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “As our agency and our public safety heroes at River North Correctional Center continue to process this unspeakable tragedy, please continue to keep Officer Hall’s family and friends in your hearts and minds.”

The attack occurred at approximately 7:53 a.m. Monday, November 17.

The agency activated its Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) team and coordinated with the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (LEAP), Mount Rogers Community Services, and Anthem’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to provide immediate emotional and psychological support—both on-site and via telephone following the incident. The VADOC Office of Human Resources also deployed on-site personnel and is working closely with the Officer Hall’s family to assist with survivor benefits and connect them to additional resources.

Additionally, personnel from various VADOC units across the agency have been present at the facility, or have offered support remotely, standing in solidarity with the RNCC team during this difficult time.

More information will be released as it becomes available.