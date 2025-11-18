Arizona observes Crash Responder Safety Week

PHOENIX – Law enforcement drags a crashed car onto a highway shoulder and out of travel lanes. Highway crews placing traffic cones, directing cars around a collision. Emergency medical personnel rendering aid to crash victims. A tow truck operator loading a crashed vehicle onto a flatbed.

Every day, these emergency responders put themselves at risk to help keep the traveling public safe when incidents occur on streets, roads and highways. They help those involved in the crashes, as well as motorists traveling through the incidents.

But who can keep these responders safe? All of us.

During National Crash Responder Safety Week (Nov. 17-21), traffic safety stakeholders across Arizona and the nation call on the traveling public: “Safety starts with you — Slow down and move over.”

“When crashes and other traffic incidents happen, our first responders work tirelessly to keep motorists safe,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “We need all drivers to stay alert, especially when driving past an incident, and move over to give first responders a safe space to work.”

ADOT’s Incident Response Unit, sponsored by GEICO, and highway maintenance crews set up traffic control that gives law enforcement and other responders a safe place to work at incident scenes, keep the traveling public safer and reopen travel lanes as quickly as possible.

“Safety is a responsibility we all share,” said Col. Jeffrey Glover, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. “Crash responders face real danger every time they step onto a roadway. Move over or slow down — it’s the law. Let’s make sure these professionals get home safely to their families.”

In 2024, there were 90 possible crashes involving first responders or their vehicles on Arizona roads and highways, according to crash reports submitted by law enforcement agencies and compiled by ADOT.

“Crash responders dedicate themselves daily to safeguarding the lives of others—often placing themselves in harm’s way to keep our roadways safe,” said Jesse Torrez, Director of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “During Crash Responder Safety Week, we urge every driver to do their part: slow down, stay alert, and move over. Just a few seconds of caution can mean the difference between life and death for those who protect us.”

In an effort to educate the public and increase safety for responders, a safety message will be displayed on overhead message boards that remind drivers of Arizona’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over one lane — or slow down if it’s not safe to change lanes — when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights pulled to the side of a road or highway.

“In 2025 there will be approximately 595,000 plus tow calls for service in Arizona, in which Arizona tow truck operators have placed themselves in danger to assist Arizona motorists, first responders, and ADOT personnel, in roadway clearance and accident/breakdown mitigation,” Daniel Thiem, vice president of the Arizona Professional Towing & Recovery Association, said. “Statistics show that one tow truck operator dies every six days, while providing services to motorists. Please slow down and move over for all flashing lights, and help keep our operators safe.”

In 2024 in Arizona, there were 121,107 vehicle crashes and crash responders placed themselves at risk of being struck-by or injured or killed while rendering assistance. The Arizona Department of Health Services is responsible for certifying Arizona’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers and knows it’s up to the community to ensure their safety while they’re on the job.

“In 2024, Arizona saw more than 121,000 vehicle crashes, and each one placed emergency medical professionals in harm’s way,” said Sheila Sjolander, Interim Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “Since 2017, ten Arizona responders have been struck and killed while working roadside, and 158 others have survived serious crashes that changed their lives. As the agency that certifies Arizona’s EMS providers, we know their safety depends on the vigilance of every driver. During Crash Responder Safety Week, we join Governor Katie Hobbs in urging everyone to slow down and move over.”

Drivers can also protect responders by practicing “quick clearance,” which is a law in Arizona that calls for a driver involved in a minor crash without injuries to remove their vehicle from the roadway if it is operable and can be moved safely. “Quick Clearance” improves safety for everyone — drivers involved in a non-injury collision, the professionals responding to the incident, and other motorists traveling past the scene of a crash.

“Every day, Phoenix firefighters and paramedics respond to highway incidents with one goal: to save lives and restore safety for everyone on the road. But we can’t do it alone—drivers must play their part by slowing down and moving over when they see our lights flashing,” Phoenix Fire Department Public Information Officer Captain Rob McDade said. “During Crash Responder Safety Week, let’s commit to protecting those who protect us. A moment of awareness behind the wheel can prevent tragedy and ensure our crews return home to their families.”

If you are involved in a crash: